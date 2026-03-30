Artemis II: Weather ‘go’ for historic moon launch

NASA is targeting a 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday liftoff for Artemis II, the first crewed mission around the moon since 1972. Forecasters say clouds and winds are the main concerns.

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Artemis II crew arrives at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of their historic April 1 launch.

The countdown is on for NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon since 1972, with the highly anticipated Artemis II launch targeted for Wednesday evening. With a historic flight on the pad at the Kennedy Space Center, forecasters will be watching the weather as closely as the rocket.

"The weather seems to be cooperating for a Wednesday launch," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lydia Burroughs said. "Showers from earlier in the day may be lingering in the area into the evening, but the risk for rain or lightning during the launch window is low."

There is an 80% chance of favorable weather for the launch, with cumulus clouds, thick clouds and strong winds being the main concerns.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, and the launch window will remain open for two hours. If the weather is questionable early in the window, NASA can wait for improvements before deciding whether to call off the attempt.

Lightning is a common threat to rocket launches in Florida, a state notorious for thunderstorms. Even if lightning isn’t detected nearby, a rocket can sometimes trigger a strike under certain atmospheric conditions. One famous example came during Apollo 12 in 1969, when the rocket was struck shortly after liftoff, but the mission continued.

Winds are another key factor. Strong winds can place added stress on a rocket as it pushes through the lower atmosphere, and cloud rules can also ground a launch if conditions don’t meet safety thresholds. Additionally, high levels of solar activity can keep a rocket grounded.

If the launch is delayed because of weather or a technical issue, NASA has backup opportunities through Monday, April 6. If the mission doesn’t lift off by then, the next available launch date is April 30.

"Sporadic thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of the week into Monday and may cause further delays should a later launch window be needed," Burroughs said. "However, winds remain light, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s."

NASA's Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) moon rocket with the Orion spacecraft, sits on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Artemis II will be the first crewed flight for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. The mission will carry NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The four will embark on a 10-day journey around the moon before returning to Earth.

"Artemis II, the agency’s first crewed mission in the Artemis campaign, is a key step in NASA’s path toward establishing a long-term presence at the Moon and confirming the systems needed to support future lunar surface exploration and paving the way for the first crewed mission to Mars," NASA said.

If all goes well, Artemis II will set the stage for Artemis III in 2027, which NASA says will test rendezvous and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial spacecraft needed for future moon landings.

Artemis IV is set to be the first moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972 and is scheduled for 2028.