Sunday severe storm threat to stretch from Atlanta to Philadelphia
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 27, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
Incredibly strong winds struck a huge swath of the Northeast on March 26, which even knocked out the power for certain areas.
Parts of the mid-Atlantic region will face their first severe weather threat of the season on Sunday after yet another round of powerful storms rumbles through parts the South.
Sunday's severe threat follows in the footsteps of spotty thunderstorms with vivid lightning that marched across the central Appalachians during early Friday morning and reached the Northeast later in the day. Friday's storms became locally damaging and managed to produce nearly 20 reports of wind damage across New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. An EF-1 tornado also touched down on Friday, resulting in two injuries in Middlebury, Vermont.
Just one day earlier, the same storm system produced multiple strong, devastating tornadoes that took the lives of six people in the Southern states.
The roots of this next severe weather threat are already ongoing, and will continue into Saturday night targeting portions of Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Severe storms even erupted Saturday afternoon as far east as North Carolina.
This Sunday event in the east will be the fifth significant day of severe weather and tornadoes in less than two weeks. Prior to Saturday's storms, there have already been at least 90 reports of tornadoes and more than 300 incidents of severe weather over this time in the South, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
The main severe weather threat on Sunday is forecast to extend from Southeastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey to North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.
Northern Georgia, central and northern Alabama, central Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana could also see some locally strong storms, but the threat for severe weather is expected to be more isolated.
"At this time, it looks like the primary threat for severe weather in the Eastern states on Sunday will be damaging wind gusts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
"There is also some concern for isolated tornadoes as well," Travis added. "
While forecasters say the threat for tornadoes is relatively low in comparison to recent threats in the South, they also warn not to discount the damaging wind threat.
"There is a lot of wind energy for storms to tap into moving into the East Sunday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. "It won't take much to get wind gusts to 70 mph or perhaps more with the strongest storms."
Some of the stronger storms may also produce hail. Areas that get hit with multiple storms will face a higher risk for flash flooding.
As is often the case, the thunderstorms are forecast to erupt along a cold front that slices into warm and humid air.
"The overall storm and trailing cold front are not anticipated to be as strong as the system that hammered the South so hard on Thursday," Sojda said, "However, it will still pull plenty of warm air on gusty winds far enough to the north to warrant the potential for severe weather in much of the mid-Atlantic."
"It's not out of the question severe storms could get as far north as New York City or even southern New England."
The Northeast as a whole might not get widespread thunderstorms with lightning and thunder on Sunday. However, there will still be the risk for heavy downpours, locally damaging winds and even hail, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Forecasters warn that although the threat of severe weather farther north into the Northeast is marginal at this time, conditions may evolve to be more of a threat.
As is the case with many storms this time of year, this storm will have a wintry side as well with snow expected to blanket parts of southeastern Canada and northern New England Sunday night into early Monday.
Many places in the Northeast have had a relatively dry March, especially when compared to how wet and snowy February was. Most locations from Boston to Washington, D.C., have had only 1-2 inches of rainfall so far in March, compared to normal rainfall amounts of 3-4 inches.
During the month, several red flag warnings have been issued across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, indicating how dry the atmosphere and the ground had become.
Philadelphia and New York City and Binghamton, New York, are among some of the driest areas of the Northeast as of March 23, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Walker, who added that these cities have all recorded less than 75% of the normal March rainfall.
Rain on March 25, soaked Philadelphia and New York City, with over an inch, but some areas were missed.
Binghamton Regional Airport has reported only 1.58 inches of rain this month as of March 25. This is only 53% of the month's normal rainfall -- and a wider zone of the southern tier of New York state and northeastern Pennsylvania has been exceptionally dry.
"While the upcoming rain and thunderstorms could help to keep drought conditions at bay, the recent dry conditions may keep the parched ground from absorbing the rain, increasing the risk of flooding," Travis said, adding that less than an inch of rain this weekend could result in flash flooding in some areas.
In much of the South, saturated soil can lead to rapid runoff and a heightened risk of flooding this weekend ranging from urban areas and along small streams. It could also potentially cause some larger rivers to rise.
In much of the South, saturated soil can lead to rapid runoff and a heightened risk of flooding this weekend ranging from urban areas and along small streams. It could also potentially cause some larger rivers to rise.