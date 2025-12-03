Storm focusing snow, slippery travel on Virginia, Maryland and Delaware to close out week

A storm will remain enough to bring areas of snow, ice and slippery travel from parts of the mid-Atlantic region, prior to heading out to sea by the weekend. A freeze-up follows Friday night.

A band of snow and ice on the northern edge of a fast-moving storm tracking over the eastern United States is creating slippery travel across the East. The storm, which AccuWeather meteorologists have monitored for over a week, will bring snow, ice and slippery travel to portions of the mid-Atlantic into Friday night.

"There will be plenty of cold air in place ahead of the storm, so much of the precipitation can fall as accumulating snow and a bit of ice along the northern edge," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Snow will advance only so far north before running into dry air over the central parts of the Appalachians and the upper part of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

A bit of a rain and snow mix may do the same around New York City for a time on Friday night.

“This is an impressive winter storm by early December standards for the mid-Atlantic. Some areas could pick up roughly half a foot of snow," AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Carl Erickson said.

Motorists in Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Richmond, Virginia, should expect a snowy drive Friday, where pockets of 2 to 4 inches of snow have occurred. Many of the highways in Virginia will be slippery.

Travel delays are likely due to mandatory or precautionary deicing operations at regional airports along the way and at some of the major hubs in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

“Spinouts and crashes have been reported on snowy and slick roads," Erickson said. "Travel conditions will gradually improve as the storm clears out later Friday and Friday night, but there may be more hazards after dark. Wet and slushy spots could quickly refreeze as temperatures drop tonight, creating slick spots and icy patches.”

Due to lingering moisture in the lowest part of the atmosphere during Friday night, areas of freezing fog, freezing drizzle and snizzle will extend from parts of southern New England to northwest North Carolina.

Untreated surfaces can become icy, even though they may appear to be wet.

Farther south, rain will shift to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to bring periods of drenching rainfall.

A general 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast to fall in this zone, though there can be a few localized pockets of 2 to 4 inches of rain. The downpours may be intense enough to cause urban flooding and ponding on highways.

Delays are possible at the busy airport hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte due to wet runways and poor visibility at times beginning Thursday night and perhaps lasting into Friday night.

Otherwise, the rain is needed in many areas of the Southeast due to prior long-term drought and wildfire conditions.

