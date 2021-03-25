Early-spring snowstorm to blanket northern New England, southern Canada
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 25, 2021 9:58 AM EDT
It was a beautiful spring afternoon in northern Wilmington, New York, at Whiteface Ski Resort. Though the temperature was around 60 degrees, it didn't stop some from taking to the slopes on March 22.
Following a swath of snow that is expected to skirt across southern Canada and far northern New England Friday, AccuWeather forecasters expect a much more substantial blanket of snow to arrive by the beginning of next week.
Mild air and rain are expected to be in place across Ontario, Quebec and northern New England Thursday. As colder air moves in, rain is expected to change to snow Thursday night and especially Friday and Friday night. A few inches can accumulate by the time the snow ends Saturday morning.
After a brief break and some melting as temperatures climb above freezing Saturday afternoon, another system will be gearing up to move toward the region. Like its predecessor, precipitation will begin as rain.
"Rain will start across much of Maine then transition over to snow by late in the afternoon and evening on Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
Even in southern Canada, precipitation is likely to start in the form of rain. However, since the colder air will move into Canada first, rain will change over to snow fairly quickly.
In addition, snow is expected to fall over a larger area than the storm to end the week.
"A swath of snow is expected from Quebec through northern New England Sunday into Monday morning," Richards said.
Snow oftentimes falls well into April and even early May in this area. For example, Caribou, Maine, averages 7.4 inches of snow in April. Even in May, 0.5 of an inch of snow falls on average, so snow at the end of March is not uncommon.
Although exact amounts are still somewhat in question, it is likely that some areas will exceed what falls Friday and Friday night.
Snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected across southern Quebec and much of Maine with as much as a foot possible in northern and western Maine and near Quebec City, Quebec, according to Richards
In addition to the snow, strong winds are also expected, particularly in Nova Scotia as the low pressure strengthens as it moves eastward. The snow and the wind will combine to cause travel disruptions.
By Monday night, high pressure will quickly build over the region. A clear sky, light wind and fresh snow on the ground are ideal conditions for temperatures to drop quickly. While temperatures in the single digits and teens will be below normal for the end of March, record lows are not expected.
Warmer air will move in Tuesday and Wednesday and will help to melt some of the new snow. However, with low temperatures expected to drop well below freezing during the overnights, residents will need to watch for icy spots as snowmelt refreezes.
Colder air is expected to move in once again by next Thursday, which may lead to another opportunity for snow as the calendar turns from March to April.
