Supercell cuts across Alabama spawning long-tracking tornado
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Mar. 25, 2021 7:10 PM EDT
Significant damage to homes can be seen in a neighborhood in the Lake Purdy area, southeast of Birmingham in Alabama, on March 25.
A supercell thunderstorm spawned a long-tracking tornado across parts of Alabama on Thursday just a week after a severe weather event left extensive damage across the Southeast. Multiple fatalities were reported outside of Birmingham, Alabama's most populous city, and scenes of destruction flooded social media in the hours after the storms hit.
The storm first spawned a tornado south of Tuscaloosa around midday Thursday, AccuWeather Meteorologists Brian Lada said, with the tornado threat continuing as the storm trekked northeastward. As it moved just south of Birmingham, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare tornado emergency, which is typically reserved only for the most extreme situations when there is a high risk to lives and property due to a confirmed tornado.
Shortly before 2 p.m. CDT, a large tornado tracked through the southeastern area of Birmingham, Alabama, leaving trees snapped and power lines downed across communities in its wake. Images of the damage began to surface across social media, but the extent of the damage is unknown.
The Pelham Police Department in Shelby County stressed for people to stay off the roads and to stay away from tornado-damaged areas, also confirming that several homes had been damaged in the area and there had been "extensive damage" in the Crosscreek community.
The storm continued taking a west-to-northeast trajectory across the state and triggering reports of tornadoes rising in Hale, Bibb, St. Clair, Shelby, which borders Birmingham, and Calhoun counties.
After a tornado reportedly tracked near the towns of Ohatchee and Wellington, Alabama, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, the Calhoun County Coroner confirmed at least five fatalities in the area, according to 6WBRC.
The coroner added that three family members were killed in the same house and the fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth fatality was reported along Wellington Road.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade reported at least two injuries in the area, according to WVTM13. He added that multiple structures in the area had also been damaged or destroyed.
A house in Eagle Point, Alabama, was completely destroyed after a tornado moved through the area on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ @kellibrookemac)
As ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann covered the severe weather event unfolding across his state, a moment came when he had to briefly step off camera.
"The reason I had to step out, we had major damage at my house," Spann said upon returning to the broadcast a few minutes later. "My wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it's not good, it's bad. It's bad."
After sharing the news, he carried on with his coverage of the storm. A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money to help Spann has since been launched.
"James Spann is an incredible meteorologist from Alabama," said Andre Brooks, the creator of the page.
This event marks the second time this month that storm-weary residents across the Southeast have found themselves in a "high-risk" area, a warning that's already considered rare for the NOAA Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to issue.
The SPC released its most urgent warning on Thursday, March 25, a week after issuing its last warning at the same level. This was the first time since 1991 that the SPC had issued its most urgent warning for two separate events during the month of March.
By midday, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters issued a tornado watch across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee, due to what they called a "particularly dangerous situation" with the potential severity of the anticipated storms.
The watch stretched across an area that is home to more than 5 million people.
The watch was followed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for 46 of the state's 67 counties, which included the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville.
"This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state," Ivey's statement said.
Report a Typo