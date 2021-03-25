Southern US to face more severe weather risks this weekend
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 25, 2021 3:08 PM EDT
It was a sleepless night for many families across Texas, with hail and several tornado warnings on March 24.
Parts of the South that endured back-to-back severe weather outbreaks last week and once again this week won't be able to catch a break. AccuWeather forecasters say more volatile weather will return as soon as this weekend, and stormy weather could be unrelenting even into next week.
Severe thunderstorms began to roar across the southern United States late on Wednesday, producing large baseball-sized hailstones across Texas. By early afternoon on Thursday, severe thunderstorms were setting up across parts of Alabama and Mississippi, prompting tornado watches and warnings.
Torrents of rain came down amid the outburst of stormy weather. A stretch of I-65 in Alabama was closed after heavy rainfall completely covered parts of the interstate on Thursday.
The turbulent weather pattern that developed in late March is expected to continue through the final weekend of the month.
"Another feisty storm is forecast to shift from the central Plains to the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing with it the threat of more flooding and severe weather, across the southern U.S.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.
Many of the classic ingredients necessary to produce severe weather will be present with the setup on Saturday, including warm, moist air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
"At this time, the threat of severe weather is not as high as those that have recently hit the region, but it only takes one strong storm to cause damage," Walker warned.
The main severe weather threats, in addition to frequent lightning, are likely to be heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts from central Kentucky down to northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. An isolated tornado or two can touch down from the strongest storms.
Some communities may deal with several rounds of heavy thunderstorms, which will reduce visibility and escalate the risk of water ponding on roadways, that could hamper travel.
Gusty winds could also make for dangerous cross-winds for high profile vehicles and widespread strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages in the area.
In the line of fire will be some of the same areas already threatened by severe weather this month, including Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, down to Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. Even if widespread severe weather does not occur over the weekend, any cleanup efforts still ongoing following the previous rounds of severe weather could be slowed.
The threat of wet weather will shift east across New England and the mid-Atlantic and will trail back to some areas along the Gulf coast for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.
Many places in the Northeast have had a relatively dry March, especially when compared to how wet and snowy February was. Most locations from Boston to Washington, D.C., have had only an inch or two of rainfall so far in March, compared to normal rainfall amounts of 3 or 4 inches.
During the month, several red flag warnings have been issued across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, indicating how dry the atmosphere and the ground have become.
Philadelphia and New York City and Binghamton, New York, are among some of the driest areas of the Northeast as of March 25, according to Walker, who added that these cities have all recorded less than 75% of the normal March rainfall.
Binghamton Regional Airport has reported only 1.57 inches of rain so far in March, only 53% of the month's normal rainfall -- and a wider zone of the southern tier of New York state and northeastern Pennsylvania, including other communities like Elmira, New York, and Towanda, Pennsylvania, has been exceptionally dry.
While the upcoming wet spell could help to keep drought conditions at bay, the recent dry conditions may keep the parched ground from absorbing the rain, increasing the risk of flooding.
It's possible that less than an inch of rain over the weekend could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Farther south, thunderstorms are likely to ignite from central and eastern Virginia to the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. The threat of widespread flooding is not anticipated to be as high as for areas to the north, but there is likely to be an increased chance for gusty winds in thunderstorms that erupt.
More bouts of rain may be on the way for the southeastern U.S. again next week, with the the next round of wet weather as early as Monday or Tuesday.
