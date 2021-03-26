'Everything caved in on us': Couple's home collapses on them amid Alabama tornado outbreak
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 26, 2021 7:04 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 26, 2021 10:50 AM EDT
After the home of Mary Rose Dearman collapsed in on her and her husband, the pair had to rely on their neighbors to help them escape.
Mary Rose and Larry DeArman had a close call on Thursday evening when their home collapsed while they were sheltering in the basement -- but they are keeping a positive outlook on what comes next.
Mary Rose, who lives in the Eagle Ridge subdivision near Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband Larry, told ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee that the two had rushed from the second story of their home all the way down to the basement to seek shelter in a closet during a surge of severe weather in the state.
At least 14 tornado reports in Alabama came into the NOAA Storm Prediction Center within a span of 12 hours on Thursday. While Mary Rose and Larry survived, the tornado outbreak turned deadly for at least five people.
"When we got back upstairs, my husband Larry hollered, 'Go downstairs, immediately, go, go, go!'" Mary Rose said.
Mary Rose DeArman tells NewsOne how the neighbors helped her and her husband climb out of the basement after their home collapsed. (ABC NewsOne)
Taking refuge in their basement closet, the couple survived even when their home caved in around them.
"When that happened it was just like a roaring, there was no train ... it was a roaring," she said. "House started shaking and then everything caved in on us."
Despite the debris from their home trapping them in their basement, DeArman said both she and her husband sustained only minor injuries from the disaster.
"All we got out of it was he had a nail that was stuck in his arm and I got a few minor cuts on my head," she said.
Mary Rose DeArman tells NewsOne how the neighbors helped her and her husband climb out of the basement after their home collapsed. (ABC NewsOne)
The two were unable to get out of the destruction on their own. Luckily, a neighbor found them and was able to bring two ladders for the couple to escape from the rubble that was once their home. The basement was so deep, it required both ladders for the couple to be able to climb out.
With only minor injuries between the two, both of them were released from the hospital. Despite their home having been reduced to rubble, DeArman told ABC News she was "not worried" about the destruction the tornado caused.
"The only thing I was worried about [was that] we came out of it alive. So this, right, to me," she said, gesturing toward what was left of her home. "Nothing."
