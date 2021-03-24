Massive ship runs aground amid extreme weather, blocks Suez Canal
Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer
Updated Mar. 24, 2021 2:21 PM EDT
Strong wind gusts blew this container ship off course on March 24. It became grounded in the Suez Canal in Egypt, one of the world's busiest trade routes. Officials worked to free the large vessel.
Maritime traffic at one of the world's busiest shipping lanes came to a standstill for two days after a cargo ship the size of a skyscraper got stuck sideways across Egypt's Suez Canal.
The massive ship was heading from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it ran aground amid a severe dust storm early Tuesday that caused high winds and poor visibility. The 1,312-foot-long, 193-foot wide, 220,000-ton container vessel became wedged sideways, blocking all other vessels from passing through the man-made canal connecting Europe and Asia.
The ship's operator, the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., in a statement blamed powerful winds for the mishap, saying the gusts knocked the vessel off course as it was leaving the Red Sea and entering the Suez Canal, according to The Associated Press.
According to George Safwat, a spokesman for the authority that oversees the canal, the storm caused an “inability to direct the ship.”
(Suez Canal Authority via AP)
The ship, named the Ever Given, is one of the largest cargo ships in the world. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution.
Egyptian officials, who operate the canal, have made several attempts to dislodge the ship from the banks using smaller tugboats, but after 24 hours had passed without success, ships were being diverted to an older channel that could cause week-long delays.
An Egyptian official had warned it could take at least two days to clear the ship. However, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the website of GAC, a shipping agent who works at the canal reported the grounded vessel had been partially refloated and that "crews were working to push the ship along one bank of the canal."
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
The Ever Given ran aground nearly 4 miles north of the southerly mouth of the canal near the city of Suez, an area of the canal that is a single lane. Additionally, poor weather conditions forced several of Egypt's largest ports to shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, according to an oil export tracker, tankers hoping to enter the waterway are lined up on either side of the canal which carries roughly 10 percent of worldwide shipping traffic and typically allows 50 cargo ships to pass daily between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. According to Suez Canal Authority, nearly 19,000 ships with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion metric tons passed through the canal last year.
“The Suez Canal will not spare any efforts to ensure the restoration of navigation and to serve the movement of global trade,” Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement.
Planet Labs Inc satellite image shows the "Ever Given," a container ship operated by the Evergreen Marine Corporation, stranded in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 23, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc/Handout via Reuters)
With the canal accounting for 12 percent of world trade, the impacts could be costly for global shipping which is already strained by the pandemic.
Salvatore R. Mercogliano, a former merchant mariner and associate professor of history at North Carolina’s Campbell University told The Associated Press that the impacts could be devastating. “Every day the canal is closed ... container ships and tankers are not delivering food, fuel and manufactured goods to Europe and goods are not being exported from Europe to the Far East.”
On Wednesday, Reuters reported, the stuck ship was possibly causing impacts to the world oil market. According to Reuters, prices of crude oil had risen more than 2% after news of the calamity in the Suez Canal began spreading around the world. Prices were up $1.48 on Wednesday to more than $62 a barrel by midday.
