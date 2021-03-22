Volcano awakens in Iceland after 6,000-year slumber
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 22, 2021 11:50 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 22, 2021 12:59 PM EDT
People flocked to check out Iceland's Fagradals Mountain Volcano after it erupted on March 21. The volcano had been dormant for centuries before the eruption.
Following weeks of anticipation, the long-dormant Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland began erupting on Friday night and continued to spew lava through the weekend and into the start of the week.
This is the first time in 6,000 years that the volcano has erupted, but nearby volcanoes on the Reykjanes Peninsula have erupted as recently as 781 years ago, The Associated Press reported.
The volcano is erupting in the area that recently experienced a swarm of more than 22,000 earthquakes near the end of February and into early March. Officials in Iceland had been warning that the swarm was a prelude to a volcanic eruption.
The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located in southwestern Iceland and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from the capital city of Reykjavik. One of the closest towns is Grindavik, which sits about 6 miles away.
Iceland’s Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road, the AP reported.
The eruption thus far has been confined to a small area, with the Icelandic Meteorological Office tweeting on Saturday that the eruptive fissure was approximately 1,640-2,300 feet (500-700 meters) long with lava covering less than 0.38 square miles (1 square kilometer).
While the eruption site was originally blocked off to the public, by Saturday, people were allowed to make the hike to view the eruption, according to BBC News. And big crowds turned out to witness the spectacle over the weekend -- and, as it happened, experience the unique scent of the magma.
"It smells pretty bad," Úlvar Kári Jóhannsson, 21, admitted in an interview with AFP. "For me what was surprising were the colors of the orange -- much much deeper than what you'd expect," he said. "It’s absolutely breathtaking."
On Monday, however, increased gas emissions once again closed the site.
There has been very little in the way of ash emissions associated with the eruption, which has kept impacts very localized. Should there be a more significant eruption with an ash plume, prevailing winds out of the southwest through Tuesday would keep any potential ashfall away from Reykjavik. However, more erratic winds could impact the area from Wednesday into Friday with some potentially blowing towards Reykjavik.
For anyone making the trek to view the eruption, several bouts of rain and snow are expected through the rest of the week, but precipitation is not expected to be heavy.
