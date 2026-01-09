Two coastal storms could deliver snow to parts of Northeast this week

"There is the potential for accumulating snow in parts of the Northeast this week, depending on the track of two coastal storms," --AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Forecast Operations Jon Porter.

In today’s Forecast Feed, Bernie Rayno takes a look at the snowstorm risk for the Northeast late next week.

A few days after colder air returns to much of the eastern United States, weather patterns may come together to bring one or two chances for snow from the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts west to the Appalachians.

However, there are several caveats.

"There is potential for accumulating snow in parts of the Northeast this week, depending on the track of two coastal storms,” said AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Forecast Operations Jon Porter.

As the jet stream dips into the eastern U.S. on Thursday, its position will help determine where a coastal storm forms and how it moves from Thursday night into Friday.

A storm that tracks farther east would likely head out to sea, bringing only a few flurries to parts of the mid-Atlantic and coastal New England. In another scenario, a storm that tracks closer to the coast could spread snow across much of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England late in the week.

The intensity and movement of this storm may determine the track of a trailing storm just a couple of days later.

"If the storm on Friday is strong and hugs the coast with snow, it would likely push the next storm out to sea later next weekend,” said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. "However, if the first storm is weak and moves out to sea, the second storm could become stronger and track much farther north."

Despite the two chances, it is possible that major cities in the Interstate-95 corridor of the Northeast could miss snow from both storms.

Multiple factors will help determine if the first storm will be a major snow producer, including the amount of moisture available and how it interacts with another weather system to the west. The second storm could also struggle to produce snow if there is not enough cold air, especially along the coast. If the center of the storm tracks along I-95 rather than just offshore, it would result in rain along the coast and a wintry mix farther inland.

Further details on both storms will unfold in the coming days, but snow lovers and skiers dismayed by the recent thaw will at least have something to be happy about with the return of cold air into early week.

Resorts will be able to make new snow to rebuild their base, and lake-effect snow showers may coat the landscape again in some areas.

