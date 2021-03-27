Windy, wintry storm to wisk away Northwest warmth
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 27, 2021 1:08 PM EDT
Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska say an otter unfazed by heavy March snowfall took its time rolling and swimming in icy waters.
After a nice start to the weekend across much of the region, a potent storm system will sweep into the Northwestern U.S. to end it. It will bring powerful winds and disruptive snow, before spreading into the northern and central Rockies into the first part of the new week.
Much of the region will be enjoying warmth of spring before it's brought to an abrupt end this weekend. Seattle will spend Saturday in the mid-50s, which is near normal for the end of March, along with some sunshine. Places like Portland and Salem, Oregon, will climb to the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon, which is a few degrees above normal.
Those in the interior portions of Washington and Oregon will be teased with even greater warmth. Places like Yakima and Kennewick, Washington, and Bend, Oregon, will reach around 70 degrees, temperatures which are 10-15 degrees above normal for late March.
For Sunday, the warmth will expand farther inland. Places like Boise, Idaho, will soar well into the 70s, while Great Falls and Billings Montana, will be well into the 60s. Normal temperatures for Boise this time of year is in the upper 50s, while Great Falls and Billings are normally around 50.
All of this will come to an abrupt end, however, as a potent storm system sweeps in from the North Pacific and British Columbia, through the Pacific Northwest and Rockies.
Drenching rain at lower elevations near the coast, and heavy snow in the Cascades will mark the flip during the day Sunday as the storm advances.
As the core of energy from the storm moves across the region and cold air deepens, some thunder, lightning and even small hail can't be ruled out in the Puget Sound region Sunday afternoon.
Snow levels will crash by Sunday evening, with enough cold air arriving allowing potentially for a few snowflakes to mix in with any lingering showers in Seattle. A coating of snow could accumulate at elevations as low as around 1,000 feet above sea level. At lower elevations, even where snow doesn't accumulate, any wet roads from the day's rainfall could develop icy spots as temperatures challenge the freezing mark even into downtown Seattle.
Higher up in the Cascades, heavy snow will snarl travel making it difficult to traverse the passes. Accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible through Snoqualmie Pass, while Stevens Pass could see 1-2 feet. Chain restrictions could be implemented for a time through the passes.
As the storm sweeps inland Sunday night through Monday, snow will spread through the northern Rockies in Idaho and Montana and into Wyoming and eventually Colorado as well. Several inches will fall in the mountains in these areas as well, but the fast-moving nature of the storm will limit overall snowfall totals.
For interior areas, the more drastic aspects of the storm will bring a change in temperatures as well as howling winds. Widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be found from the leeward sides of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon, through the leeward side of the Rockies from Montana through Wyoming Sunday into Monday.
As the wind is squeezed and funneled through mountain passes and canyons, locally higher gusts are likely, with gusts just east of Glacier National Park and the Rocky Mountain Front in northern Montana being the most likely to reach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.
High-profile vehicles will need to be wary of the gusts to avoid blowovers, especially on north-south sections of roads and near any passes or canyons. Portions of interstates 15, 25, 80, 82, 84 and 90 are all major thoroughfares that may be impacted.
While interior areas will bear the brunt of the powerful winds, coastal locations will still be whipped by some strong gusts as well. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible Sunday afternoon along much of the Interstate 5 corridor from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle. Higher gusts of 40-50 mph along with large surf will also batter the beaches.
The strong winds could also lead to some localized power outages along with some downed trees and limbs.
The strong winds will also usher in a drastic drop in temperatures. Many interior areas will see a drop of 20-30 degrees between Sunday and Monday. Many places with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s Sunday will see highs in the 40s on Monday. Some spots in western Montana will be stuck in the 30s.
When combined with the gusty winds, it will feel even more raw and wintry for much of the region. The chill will be short-lived though, with milder and sunnier weather returning by the middle of the week. Temperatures to end the month Wednesday are expected to return to the 50s and 60s and even a few lower 70s again.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
When combined with the gusty winds, it will feel even more raw and wintry for much of the region. The chill will be short-lived though, with milder and sunnier weather returning by the middle of the week. Temperatures to end the month Wednesday are expected to return to the 50s and 60s and even a few lower 70s again.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo