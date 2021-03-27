Gusty winds to deliver brief warm spell for Chicago, Minneapolis
Updated Mar. 28, 2021 12:28 PM EDT
Damage from severe thunderstorm winds are actually more common than damage from tornadoes and yet, winds are not talked about as much.
Strong winds will advance across the Plains and Midwest on Monday into Monday night, increasing the low risk of wildfires and power outages. These winds will bring warmer and dry weather to the region, though this warmup will be short-lived as cooler air is expected to quickly move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Several cities across the region, such as Fargo, North Dakota, Omaha, Nebraska, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, are expected to experience this quick warmup before temperatures drop below normal again.
For a few cities, like Minneapolis, this will be the highest temperatures so far in 2021.
Minneapolis is forecast to reach a high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, which is over 20 degrees above the normal high temperature of 48 degrees. This level of heat is more common during the middle of May, and Minneapolis had temperatures in the 70s since early November of 2020.
Instead of the normal high temperatures in the lower 50s for this time of year, Chicago is also expected to hit a significantly higher number on Monday. Forecast at 65 degrees, the city is also anticipated to stay in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
Two different weather systems will be responsible for the considerable warmup in this region of the country.
"A powerful high pressure will hold over the Plains and Tennessee Valley into Monday, allowing for a surge of warm air to stream into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest early this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
Strong sunshine in a mainly cloudless sky will help these areas to warm up Monday, with temperatures reaching late-spring levels.
At the same time, a potent storm tracking across the northwestern U.S., bringing gusty winds and snow for places like Seattle, will make its way into the Plains and Midwest over the next several days. As the storm moves eastward, it will help to create a strong southerly wind across the Plains Monday into Monday night.
Widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected from the leeward side of the Rockies from Montana through Wyoming, to the Northern Plains and western parts of the Midwest, peaking Monday into Monday night.
Higher wind gusts of 50-60 mph are anticipated across eastern Montana, the western Dakotas, southern Wyoming and eastern Kansas. The far northern Plains and eastern Kansas are the most likely areas to reach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.
In addition to assisting with the warmup, these winds could also adversely impact travel.
"Dangerous cross-winds could make driving on highways more difficult Monday and Monday night, especially for high-profile vehicles," Travis warned.
Portions of interstates 25, 29, 35, 39, 70, 76, 80, 90 and 94 are all major highways that can be impacted, and motorists should especially take care on bridges and near canyons.
But the May-like warmth is not expected to stick around long.
The same storm ushering in the warm winds early in the week will eventually introduce a new, colder mass of air, bringing quite a temperature contrast to the region.
Regional temperatures are anticipated to dip 15-25 degrees in 24 hours, and up to 35 degrees overall. High temperatures in Minneapolis will drop below normal to 44 degrees on Tuesday, then 35 degrees on Wednesday. A high in the mid-30s would've been more fitting in early March. Similarly, Chicago will make a dramatic dive from 61 degrees on Tuesday to 45 degrees on Wednesday, which is 8 degrees below normal there.
The topsy-turvy temperatures are expected in this region through the remainder of the week. Warmer conditions are likely to return for the first few days of April.
