Summer to start with a bang in the Midwest
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 20, 2021 6:31 AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms from Wisconsin to Ohio dropped large hail and heavy rain from Friday to Saturday, leading to flash flooding and damage.
A significant shake-up in the atmospheric pattern will arrive in the Midwest just in time for Father's Day and the official start of astronomical summer. AccuWeather forecasters say many across the area are in for some feisty storms, followed by the coolest conditions of the month.
On Sunday, a wide expanse of warm, moist air will surge forward ahead of an approaching cold front. This warm, moist air in combination with a few other atmospheric ingredients is forecast to provide a good base for potentially explosive storms.
Severe thunderstorms are set to kick off Sunday afternoon and initially stretch across portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri as the cold front digs into the area. These storms will expand in a general southeastward direction as the afternoon progresses and ultimately stretch into more of the Midwest.
By the evening hours, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will push into Michigan and Indiana, as well as additional portions of Illinois and Missouri as the cold front advances.
Cities like Des Moines, Iowa, and Milwaukee will be at risk for potentially damaging storms during the afternoon hours. For a city like Chicago, the threat may hold off until the late afternoon or early evening. In Detroit, the best timing for feisty storms will likely be solidly in the evening hours on Sunday.
With these storms arriving for some locations right at the time for a perfect outdoor Father's Day celebration, it is imperative that residents across the Midwest remain weather-aware.
"Dangerous lightning, downpours, hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes can occur with any of these storms," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph can potentially lead to some issues for affected areas, including power outages.
"Anyone outdoors will want to keep an eye to the sky
In the wake of severe weather, another shock to the system will move into the Midwest as the cold front progresses eastward into Monday.
"Ironically, the first full day of summer will bring a significant cooldown to much of the Midwest in the wake of a potent cold front," Pydynowski said.
Astronomical summer will officially begin at 11:32 p.m. EDT on Sunday, but some residents may find themselves in the midst of springlike weather.
"It'll feel more like mid-May on Monday rather than the first day of summer across much of the region," Pydynowski added.
For some locations, it'll be the coolest weather experienced this June so far. Many cities across the Midwest and even into the northern Plains are running much hotter than average from June 1 to present. Temperature departures from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Minneapolis to Chicago have climbed upwards of 8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal since the start of June.
Although its normal high temperature climbs from the middle 70s to the low 80s throughout June, Minneapolis has recorded a whopping 11 days of temperatures above 90 degrees this June. Nine of these scorching days occurred consecutively from June 3 to June 11. With a stretch of heat like that, it is no wonder the city is more than 12 degrees above normal thus far in June.
As cooler air filters into the northern United States Sunday, Minneapolis will struggle to reach even the low 70s for a high temperature. By Monday, a high temperature in the upper 60s is forecast.
High temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s on Monday will be common from the Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri. These springlike high temperatures will also extend into parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. High temperatures in portions of northern Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Minnesota will even be stuck in the 50s on Monday.
"Low humidity will lead to crisp, cool nights, with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s for places like Chicago and Milwaukee Monday night," Pydynowski said.
The last time Chicago experienced a low temperature in the low 50s was June 1.
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track across the northern tier of the U.S. will keep temperatures near normal or even slightly below normal for much of the remainder of June.

