'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado touches down in Chicago suburb
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 21, 2021 3:09 AM EDT
Summer truly started with a bang for portions of the Midwest on Sunday evening as severe storms tore across the region. At one point Sunday evening, severe thunderstorm watches stretched across a nearly 600-mile swath of the country from Missouri to Indiana and eastward into Michigan and Ohio.
One of the hardest-hit regions of the night was northern Illinois. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the northern half of the state as the summer solstice began. Unfortunately, embedded in these severe thunderstorms were several tornado-warned storms.
This radar image taken at 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday shows a line of severe thunderstorms approaching the greater Chicago metro. (AccuWeather Severe Weather Center)
A line of severe thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Chicago to issue several tornado warnings shortly before 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday.
At least one of these tornado-warned storms likely spawned a damaging tornado, and it did so in one of the most densely populated portions of the state--the greater Chicago metro.
Shortly after 11 p.m. CDT, the NWS confirmed that a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was on the ground over far east Woodridge, Illinois.
The tornado initially touched down near the southern edge of Naperville, Illinois, before it tracked east through Woodridge and Burr Ridge, according to ABC 7 Chicago.
The tornado was confirmed via radar with what is known as a tornado debris signature, more often referred to as simply a "debris ball." A debris ball can appear on radar once a tornado causes damage and lifts the debris from that damage hundreds or even thousands of feet into the air. This was the case for portions of DuPage County in northeastern Illinois on Sunday evening.
Shortly after the tornado touched down, reports of damage began to pour in from the affected areas.
Reports of structural damage to homes and other buildings, downed trees and downed power lines were prevalent in Woodridge. The Woodridge Police Department urged residents to stay home as some streets were "impassible due to debris and first responder activity."
As of early Monday morning, no serious injuries were reported in Woodridge. However, in neighboring Naperville at least three injuries have been confirmed with additional reports of residents trapped in homes.
Farther north, travelers at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport were forced to deplane and shelter in place as intense storms rolled through. Additionally, heavy rain led to flash flooding across portions of the airport compound.
More than 36,000 customers were without power across Illinois as of early Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of these outages were located in DuPage and Cook counties.
Damaging thunderstorms continued to push eastward as the night progressed. Shortly after midnight CDT, tornado-warned severe thunderstorms pushed into northwestern Indiana. The NWS reported "fairly substantial damage" in South Haven, Indiana, and confirmed that a possible tornado was headed into extreme eastern Porter County and LaPorte County.
Survey teams from the NWS will likely be dispatched on Monday to survey the damage caused by these dangerous storms.
Fortunately, clean-up efforts will not be hindered by Mother Nature early this week.
"In the wake of the damaging thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, conditions will rapidly improve during the day on Monday for any clean-up efforts taking place," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
"Noticeably cooler and less humid conditions will filter in across the Midwest in the wake of the powerful cold front that spawned the thunderstorm activity."
