More feisty storms in the forecast for Midwest following Chicago-area tornado
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 22, 2021 8:48 AM EDT
There's a long road of recovery ahead for many people in an Illinois community that was severely damaged by an EF3 tornado on the first day of summer.
In the wake of damaging storms that tore through parts of the Midwest Sunday night, including a tornado in a suburb of Chicago, conditions will be relatively calm for the next few days.
"Aside from a few scattered storms expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening from eastern Iowa to northern Illinois, the next few days will be largely dry and seasonable for cleanup efforts," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
The heat and humidity that helped to fuel storms Sunday night have been swept away to the east. This will allow most areas to turn drier Tuesday and Wednesday as more comfortable conditions take hold. Below-normal temperatures have been a rare occurrence this month, as departures are well above average.
"Luckily, residents who have to deal with the aftermath of Sunday night's storms will not have to do so in scorching heat or brutal cold," stated Gilbert. "Temperatures will hover within a few degrees of average across much of northern Illinois through at least the middle of the week," she continued.
As one might expect during the summer, the lack of heat and humidity will not last long. By Thursday, the moisture content of the air will increase. Temperatures are also expected to be a bit higher than Tuesday and Wednesday as warmer air moves in from the west.
The higher heat and humidity will expand northward out ahead of the next cold front.
"The timing of a surge of moisture across the Midwest will coincide with the arrival of a cold front and if the atmospheric ingredients come together in just the right way, it could spell another round of feisty storms," explained Gilbert.
In addition, jet stream energy in the region may help to add extra strength to the storms. The most likely area for thunderstorms during the day Thursday will be in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
An area of low pressure could aid in additional thunderstorm development Thursday night. With storms repeating over the same areas, flooding could become a concern. However, the storms will also expand eastward into western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; and Rockford, Illinois, are just some of the cities at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms from Thursday into Thursday night.
Both large hail and damaging winds will be a threat Thursday, with the main severe hazard transitioning to strong winds overnight.
Unfortunately, by Friday, parts of northern and central Illinois that were hit particularly hard Sunday night will be at risk for storms. Portions of Michigan and Indiana could also face strong thunderstorms Friday.
Residents of Chicago, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids, Michigan, will need to keep an eye to the sky Friday.
The front will begin to fall apart by the weekend, which will significantly lessen the severe weather threat. However, forecasters say what is left of the front will stall over the region, and some showers and embedded thunderstorms will remain in the forecast.
