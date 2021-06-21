Tornado that left trail of destruction outside Chicago was an EF3 twister
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 21, 2021 2:49 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 21, 2021 5:43 PM EDT
Aerial footage captured over Woodridge, Illinois, shows the damage caused by a tornado on June 20. At least six people were hospitalized as a result of the storm and dozens of homes were damaged.
A powerful tornado left a trail of destruction late Sunday night in DuPage County, a suburb of Chicago, injuring numerous residents and leaving property owners picking up the pieces of their homes on Monday.
Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago surveyed the damage later on Monday and said on Twitter that they "found damage consistent with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in Naperville." This was the first time in six years a tornado of EF2 force or stronger has impacted the greater Chicago area.
EF3 tornadoes can pack winds of 136-165 mph, according to the NWS.
Shortly after the tornado confirmation, reports of damage began to pour in from the affected areas. According to the NWS in Chicago, the damaging storms left more than 100 homes damaged in the southwestern suburbs of the Windy City. Multiple injuries were also reported.
The tornado initially touched down near the southern edge of Naperville, Illinois, before it tracked east through Woodridge and Burr Ridge. It was confirmed via radar with what is known as a tornado debris signature, more often referred to as simply a "debris ball."
A debris ball can appear on radar once a tornado causes damage and lifts the debris from that damage hundreds or even thousands of feet into the air. This was the case for portions of DuPage County in northeastern Illinois on Sunday evening.
Summer truly started with a bang for portions of the Midwest on Sunday evening as severe storms tore across the region. At one point Sunday evening, severe thunderstorm watches stretched across a nearly 600-mile swath of the country from Missouri to Indiana and eastward into Michigan and Ohio.
This radar image taken at 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday shows a line of severe thunderstorms approaching the greater Chicago metro. (AccuWeather Severe Weather Center)
One of the hardest-hit regions of the night was northern Illinois. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the northern half of the state as the summer solstice began. Unfortunately, embedded in these severe thunderstorms were several tornado-warned storms.
A line of severe thunderstorms prompted the NWS office in Chicago to issue several tornado warnings shortly before 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday.
At least one of these tornado-warned storms likely spawned a damaging tornado, and it did so in one of the most densely populated portions of the state--the greater Chicago metro.
Shortly after 11 p.m. CDT, the NWS confirmed that a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was on the ground over far east Woodridge, Illinois.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Reports of structural damage to homes and other buildings, downed trees and downed power lines were prevalent in Woodridge. The Woodridge Police Department urged residents to stay home as some streets were "impassible due to debris and first responder activity."
As of early Monday morning, no serious injuries were reported in Woodridge. However, in neighboring Naperville, at least six injuries have been confirmed with additional reports of residents trapped in homes.
At least 16 homes have been deemed "uninhabitable" by Naperville city officials. Officials also noted that they had received more than 120 reports of property damage.
Farther north, travelers at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport were forced to deplane and shelter in place as intense storms rolled through. Additionally, heavy rain led to flash flooding across portions of the airport compound.
At one point on early Monday morning, more than 36,000 customers were without power across Illinois, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of these outages were located in DuPage and Cook counties. Other gusty storms contributed to an additional 134,000 power outages in Michigan and Indiana as of Monday afternoon.
Damaging thunderstorms continued to push eastward as the night progressed. Shortly after midnight CDT, tornado-warned severe thunderstorms pushed into northwestern Indiana. The NWS reported "fairly substantial damage" in South Haven, Indiana, and confirmed that a possible tornado was headed into extreme eastern Porter County and LaPorte County.
Survey teams from the NWS were dispatched on Monday to survey the damage caused by these dangerous storms.
Fortunately, clean-up efforts will not be hindered by Mother Nature early this week.
"In the wake of the damaging thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, conditions will rapidly improve during the day on Monday for any clean-up efforts taking place," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
"Noticeably cooler and less humid conditions will filter in across the Midwest in the wake of the powerful cold front that spawned the thunderstorm activity."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Tornado that left trail of destruction outside Chicago was an EF3 twister
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 21, 2021 2:49 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 21, 2021 5:43 PM EDT
Aerial footage captured over Woodridge, Illinois, shows the damage caused by a tornado on June 20. At least six people were hospitalized as a result of the storm and dozens of homes were damaged.
A powerful tornado left a trail of destruction late Sunday night in DuPage County, a suburb of Chicago, injuring numerous residents and leaving property owners picking up the pieces of their homes on Monday.
Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago surveyed the damage later on Monday and said on Twitter that they "found damage consistent with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale in Naperville." This was the first time in six years a tornado of EF2 force or stronger has impacted the greater Chicago area.
EF3 tornadoes can pack winds of 136-165 mph, according to the NWS.
Shortly after the tornado confirmation, reports of damage began to pour in from the affected areas. According to the NWS in Chicago, the damaging storms left more than 100 homes damaged in the southwestern suburbs of the Windy City. Multiple injuries were also reported.
The tornado initially touched down near the southern edge of Naperville, Illinois, before it tracked east through Woodridge and Burr Ridge. It was confirmed via radar with what is known as a tornado debris signature, more often referred to as simply a "debris ball."
A debris ball can appear on radar once a tornado causes damage and lifts the debris from that damage hundreds or even thousands of feet into the air. This was the case for portions of DuPage County in northeastern Illinois on Sunday evening.
Summer truly started with a bang for portions of the Midwest on Sunday evening as severe storms tore across the region. At one point Sunday evening, severe thunderstorm watches stretched across a nearly 600-mile swath of the country from Missouri to Indiana and eastward into Michigan and Ohio.
This radar image taken at 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday shows a line of severe thunderstorms approaching the greater Chicago metro. (AccuWeather Severe Weather Center)
One of the hardest-hit regions of the night was northern Illinois. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the northern half of the state as the summer solstice began. Unfortunately, embedded in these severe thunderstorms were several tornado-warned storms.
A line of severe thunderstorms prompted the NWS office in Chicago to issue several tornado warnings shortly before 11 p.m. CDT, Sunday.
At least one of these tornado-warned storms likely spawned a damaging tornado, and it did so in one of the most densely populated portions of the state--the greater Chicago metro.
Shortly after 11 p.m. CDT, the NWS confirmed that a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was on the ground over far east Woodridge, Illinois.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Reports of structural damage to homes and other buildings, downed trees and downed power lines were prevalent in Woodridge. The Woodridge Police Department urged residents to stay home as some streets were "impassible due to debris and first responder activity."
As of early Monday morning, no serious injuries were reported in Woodridge. However, in neighboring Naperville, at least six injuries have been confirmed with additional reports of residents trapped in homes.
At least 16 homes have been deemed "uninhabitable" by Naperville city officials. Officials also noted that they had received more than 120 reports of property damage.
Farther north, travelers at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport were forced to deplane and shelter in place as intense storms rolled through. Additionally, heavy rain led to flash flooding across portions of the airport compound.
SEE ALSO:
At one point on early Monday morning, more than 36,000 customers were without power across Illinois, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of these outages were located in DuPage and Cook counties. Other gusty storms contributed to an additional 134,000 power outages in Michigan and Indiana as of Monday afternoon.
Damaging thunderstorms continued to push eastward as the night progressed. Shortly after midnight CDT, tornado-warned severe thunderstorms pushed into northwestern Indiana. The NWS reported "fairly substantial damage" in South Haven, Indiana, and confirmed that a possible tornado was headed into extreme eastern Porter County and LaPorte County.
Survey teams from the NWS were dispatched on Monday to survey the damage caused by these dangerous storms.
Fortunately, clean-up efforts will not be hindered by Mother Nature early this week.
"In the wake of the damaging thunderstorms that rolled through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, conditions will rapidly improve during the day on Monday for any clean-up efforts taking place," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
"Noticeably cooler and less humid conditions will filter in across the Midwest in the wake of the powerful cold front that spawned the thunderstorm activity."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo