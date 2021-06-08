Soaking storms to shift away from waterlogged south-central US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 8, 2021 8:46 AM EDT
Monday brought more storms throughout Texas, Oklahoma and surrounding states, marking one more day in a long series of stormy ones in the area that have steadily raised water levels to a near-constant flood risk.
After repeated rounds of heavy rainfall pounded the South Central states the past few weeks, the bull's-eye for potentially troublesome precipitation will shift eastward early this week. AccuWeather forecasters say this will bring relief to waterlogged areas of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, but it will increase the risk of flooding rainfall in other regions.
“Idle low pressure that has sat over the lower Mississippi River Valley since Monday will continue to produce rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the Southeast, Tennessee and Ohio valleys for the majority of the week ahead,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.
While portions of the South Central states have received close to two feet of rainfall since the start of May, the Southeast and northward into the Ohio Valley have largely dodged excessive rainfall worries.
Since May 1, many locations from Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta to Columbus, Ohio, have recorded rainfall amounts near or slightly above normal. In contrast, Lake Charles, Louisiana, has recorded a whopping 23.97 inches of rainfall since May 1 -- 364 percent above normal for the period.
The hardest-hit areas of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma will be largely free from any downpours this week. This will give the weather-weary region time to clean up after recent flooding and allow swollen rivers a chance to regulate.
Through midweek, the greatest risk for frequent downpours will settle over an area that includes portions of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.
“Atmospheric instability in these regions will be greatest when peak daytime heating occurs," Sadvary explained. "As a result, most thunderstorms are expected to ignite during the afternoon and carry into the early evening before weakening and dissipating when the sun goes down.”
While most of the storms that develop across these valleys through midweek will not produce rainfall at excessive rates, it will be important for residents to monitor for more robust storms.
“Due to the increased humidity and excess moisture in the air, any thunderstorm that does ignite can be capable of producing heavy downpours, potentially leading to localized flash flooding," Sadvary added.
By Thursday, the core of stormy weather is set to shift northward, away from the Gulf Coast entirely. However, portions of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys will remain at risk for locally heavy storms through the end of the week.
With an abundance of moisture available in the upper levels of the atmosphere for storms to tap into, very heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out at any point this week.
While not every area outlined will receive enough rain to cause flooding issues, AccuWeather forecasters say it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where major downpours could develop in a pattern like this. Even for locations only separated by a few miles, rainfall rates can vary from the lightest sprinkles to gushing rainfall.
This scenario played out on Monday when extremely heavy rain became a reality for a small portion of eastern Oklahoma. A band of slow-moving thunderstorms developed about 40 miles south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and dumped over a foot of rainfall in just 12 hours.
Okmulgee, Oklahoma, received a whopping of 13.46 inches of rain on Monday, 4.62 inches of which fell in just a single hour. Similarly, Council Hill, Oklahoma, received a total of 13.69 inches of rain for the day, 4.52 inches of which fell in just one hour.
The National Weather Service office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said on Twitter Monday that this type of rainfall event has approximately a 0.1 percent chance of occurrence at each of the affected locations per year.
Report a Typo