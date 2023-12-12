Soaking rain, dangerous surf expected along Florida's Atlantic coast

Dangerous beach conditions, heavy rain and strong winds will take up residency along Florida's Atlantic coast

Heavy rain will soak the Sunshine State later this week and into the weekend as a storm swings out of the Plains and along the Gulf coast.

Drenching rain and persistent winds could hamper plans for residents, travelers and snowbirds across the Sunshine State starting late this week and continuing into next week.

Florida's Atlantic coast has been no stranger to wet weather this year, with places like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, eclipsing its rainiest year to date with over 109 inches observed as of Dec. 12.

In stark contrast, just 100 miles to the west in Naples, Florida, the driest year to date is underway, with less than 23 inches of rainfall observed as of Tuesday morning.

The upcoming weather pattern should add to both of those annual totals, as a major influx of moisture is expected to surge out of the southwestern Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico later this week and this weekend. The moisture surge will be prompted by a storm diving in from the southern Rockies.

Gusty onshore winds along Florida's east coast are already prompting red flags at area beaches. Heading into midweek, persistent onshore winds and expanding coverage of dangerous beach conditions up the Southeast coast will make trying to plan a trip to the beach even more difficult.

“The persistent easterly flow from the ocean will not only cause water to pile up on southern Atlantic beaches, but also lead to water backing up on the tidal rivers, including the St. Johns in Florida, the Savannah in Georgia and the Congaree in South Carolina,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski stated.

One of the main drivers for the wet and windy weather along Florida’s Atlantic coast will stem from an expansive area of high pressure across the central and eastern United States, which will barely move through the remainder of the week.

Because of the duration of the event, water can flood into east-facing shoreline areas, back bays and tidal rivers.

In addition to the wind during the latter half of the week, showers and thunderstorms rolling in from the Atlantic can also increase the flood risk across eastern Florida.

Despite no direct tropical impacts across southeastern Florida this season, some impressive heavy rain events have taken place. On two separate instances this year, Fort Lauderdale experienced double-digit rainfall totals, with a whopping 22.50 inches of rain on April 12 and a long-duration rain event between Nov. 14-16 when 10.66 inches of rain fell. The upcoming weather pattern has the potential to rival the event that occurred back in November.

While there can be showers and thunderstorms in the area Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists are focusing on the Thursday through Saturday night period for potentially flooding rainfall.

Over the weekend, the risk for heavy rain and flooding is expected to peak across Florida as a developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico can threaten a complete washout across the peninsula. This feature will continue to be closely monitored by our expert team, as this could not only dampen outdoor plans but may threaten lives and property.

As this storm takes shape this weekend, the risk for heavy rain will also increase rain chances significantly along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Beyond the weekend, questions remain regarding the track and intensity of the storm near the Southeast coast. The potential exists for it to curl northward up the East Coast, potentially bringing another round of heavy rain and gusty winds for the same areas that just dealt with the recently departed storm just a few days ago.

However, many atmospheric ingredients will need to line up in order for that to occur. Check back with AccuWeather often for the latest information and forecasts.

