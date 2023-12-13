Significant storm to bring rain, wind to East Coast, slowing early holiday travel

Merging storm systems expected to move up Eastern Seaboard could create a messy weekend for early holiday travelers.

A strengthening storm originating from the Gulf of Mexico could have significant impacts over much of the eastern United States over the weekend and into the start of next week.

A period of relatively quiet weather in much of the East this week will end dramatically late this weekend and early next week, as AccuWeather forecasters are expecting a significant storm to move up the coast and bring more heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

The storm will evolve from a system moving from the Rockies to the South late this week, bringing snow, flooding downpours and coastal flooding. After gathering steam from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico early this weekend, the storm will rocket up the East Coast on Sunday and Monday along a path that is typical of storms during the winter months but carrying an amount of moisture usually seen during the summer.

For millions, it will end up being a case of déjà vu. "This next storm coming up the Eastern Seaboard will have similar characteristics to the one that slammed the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain and wind just days ago," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

Before the storm: Dry weather rules as ingredients gather to the south

The period preceding the next storm will offer one of the more prolonged stretches of quiet weather the East has enjoyed in quite some time. The dry conditions will come courtesy of a sprawling area of high pressure from the Carolinas to New England which will be around until Saturday.

Amid sunshine, temperatures will go from chilly on Thursday to unseasonably mild by Friday and Saturday as the high pressure system moves off the coast and pumps in warmer air from the south.

The trajectory of that high will be important in determining where the next storm can go and what impacts it can bring. By moving off the East coast rather than retreating to Canada, warmer air will flood the region from the south ahead of the storm Sunday, resulting in mainly rain rather than snow once precipitation arrives.

The high pressure system will also set up a gradient with lower pressure in the Southeast, resulting in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal hazards there through Saturday. At the same time, energy arriving from the Rockies and southern Plains will join forces over the warm Gulf of Mexico, causing a significant storm to take shape.

During the storm: another bout of heavy rain, wind, coastal impacts

Almost exactly a week after the last storm moved through, rain and gusty winds will return to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this weekend and early next week, impacting residents and travelers in the region, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

"While there remains some uncertainty in terms of the exact track and intensity of this storm, confidence is growing for a significant rain and wind event, especially from the Chesapeake Bay Area to most of southern New England," warned Lundberg.

As the storm takes shape over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Florida and portions of the Southeast will be first up for impacts ranging from heavy rain to potentially severe thunderstorms to coastal flooding from late Friday into Saturday. AccuWeather is even monitoring the potential for the storm to become tropical despite the Atlantic hurricane season having ended about two weeks ago.

"There is a slight chance the storm will acquire some tropical characteristics because of the time it spends over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico late this week," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Moisture from the storm will then surge up the East Coast beginning later in the weekend.

"Rain will spread across the mid-Atlantic by late Sunday then into New England Sunday night," said Lundberg. "It can fall heavy at times and lead to flooding, especially along and east of the I-95 corridor."

Lundberg added that the flooding concern has been elevated in the wake of the heavy rains from this past Sunday into Monday morning when 2 to 5 inches of rain was common from the Virginia tidewater region to eastern New England.

Locales from the Carolinas to the interior mid-Atlantic and the Delmarva Peninsula should experience the heaviest round of rain to end the weekend through Sunday night, resulting in rainfall totaling several inches. As the storm moves farther north, the downpours could dramatically impact commutes on Monday from the Philadelphia and New York Tri-State areas into New England.

While the path factor of the storm will determine how far inland the heavy rain can get, perhaps to the Appalachians and the eastern Great Lakes, the intensity factor will determine how strong the winds can be with the next storm. The odds of impacts from gusty winds for the coast will be high in most intensity scenarios.

"Strong winds are likely with the storm, particularly near the coast, which can lead to beach erosion and coastal flooding," added Lundberg.

Unlike the last storm that brought up to a foot of snow to the interior Northeast, the winter weather aspect of this storm should be limited due to a lack of cold air. However, in the mountains of northern New England, including the Greens and Whites, rain may briefly mix with or change to snow with accumulations on the lighter side.

The storm can have wide-reaching impacts on travel from late this weekend into early next week, as we enter a busier stretch during the holiday season. Interstates including 20, 40, 64, 80, 81, 84 and 95 are among those that can be impacted. Ripple effects could also be felt at airports all across the country, with delays incurred at big hubs in Eastern cities like Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

After the storm: a return to quieter weather in the run-up to Christmas

Those planning early travel before the Christmas holiday with the flexibility to wait until after the storm passes by next week may want to do so, say AccuWeather forecasters. By the middle and end of the week, high pressure should again replace the storm, bringing a much quieter weather pattern back to the East.

There is a small possibility there will be cloudiness and lingering rainfall across the mid-Atlantic Tuesday to Wednesday, but the expected impacts would be well below what is anticipated during the storm.

Accompanying the drying trend will be milder weather, as Pacific air streaming from west to east across the country will put a lid on the potential for intrusions of Arctic air or widespread snow events in the week before Christmas, potentially stunting the odds for a white Christmas for many.

