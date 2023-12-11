Mid-December storm tours the southern US with snow, rain and wind

A storm intent on bringing snow to the southern Rockies will eventually cause more widespread disruption to travel and outdoor plans across the Gulf Coast states later this week.

A dry start to the week will give way to rain and a touch of snow across part of the southern Plains and southern Rockies.

Even as a storm brought tornadoes to the Tennessee Valley and heavy rain to the East, AccuWeather meteorologists began focusing on a new storm brewing for the southern United States this week. The storm will begin to put down snow over the southern Rockies and High Plains before turning toward the Gulf Coast states with areas of rain and gusty winds later this week.

While the storm may bring some drought relief to New Mexico and fresh snow for ski resorts, it's likely to put a damper on outdoor plans ranging from holiday activities to a day at the beach in Texas and Florida.

Snow coming to parts of the South

The jet stream will dive toward the interior Southwest early this week before carving out a storm system that will pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico around midweek. Areas of rain are forecast to develop in southern and western Texas, western Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas as snow breaks out over the mountains in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico.

"Much-needed rain will fall on portions of the southern Plains, and this will evolve into a decent snowstorm for a number of mountain ranges that make up the southern Rockies," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"Some of the mountains in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado may pick up upwards of 6 and perhaps 12 inches of snow from Wednesday to Thursday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Snow is also likely to spill into the lower elevations of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, southwestern Kansas and central New Mexico from Thursday night to Friday," he added.

Travel conditions may deteriorate along the stretch of Interstate 25 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Pueblo, Colorado, before the end of the week.

Rain likely to hug Gulf of Mexico

Farther to the east, areas of rain will develop from southeastern Texas to much of Florida and coastal areas in between along I-10 late this week and this weekend.

Meanwhile, a strong area of high pressure will build from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region this week. This high-pressure area will tend to keep the storm and much of its rain pent up near the Gulf of Mexico, Benz explained.

Outside of parts of Texas, any beneficial rain with the storm will likely not venture north of I-10 for at least the first half of the weekend. Areas of severe to exceptional drought conditions continue over much of the South Central and Southeast states, according to the United States Drought Monitor report issued last week.

No rain or thunderstorms will occur through Saturday over areas hit the hardest by tornadoes this past weekend in the zone from near I-20 to I-64, good news for Tennessee communities cleaning up after the storms.

Consequences of high and low pressure bumping heads: wind

The difference in pressure between the high and the storm (low pressure) will create stiff east-to-northeast winds averaging 15-25 mph with gusts from 30-40 mph likely along the Gulf coast, and especially along Florida's Atlantic coast, from Wednesday to Saturday.

From midweek to this weekend, the persistent winds will raise tide levels, cause rough surf and strong rip currents and may lead to beach erosion. Flooding during high tide might become a problem in Miami and other locations along the southern Atlantic coast. Seas may become too rough for small craft, such as fishing and recreation vessels, to be operated safely.

Rounds of rain across much of Florida look most certain later this week, especially in the southern half of the peninsula, as moisture from the Gulf storm arrives and perhaps tropical moisture from the Caribbean, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

How long might the storm stay in the southern US?

There is the potential for the Gulf rain to move northward along the Atlantic Seaboard later this weekend to early next week. How far north the rain gets will depend on two things, according to Travis. The storm’s exact track and whether or not the high pressure settled in the mid-Atlantic stays in place.

“A stronger high pressure will suppress the rain, keeping it more confined to Florida and the Gulf Coast. However, should the high pressure weaken, the rain could expand northward, bringing the chance of downpours across more of Georgia and the Carolinas late in the weekend and even the Northeast early next week,” Travis explained.

There is no guarantee this week's storm will ever turn northward. However, eyes may turn toward a new storm for the week ahead of Christmas.

Because the storm is forecast to track so far to the south in the Southern states this week, severe weather is likely to be very limited until the storm potentially moves northward along the Atlantic coast. There is a chance of some heavy to locally severe thunderstorms for parts of southern New Mexico to southern Texas from Tuesday to Thursday.

