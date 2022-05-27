Severe weather to throw a wrench in Memorial Day weekend plans in the central US
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 27, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
Updated May 27, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
A disturbance in the jet stream moving into the northern Plains over the weekend will produce heavy rainfall and severe weather.
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that a stormy pattern could disrupt outdoor activities across a swath of the central United States.
The stretch of stormy weather will begin on Friday, which is a busy travel day ahead of the holiday. A disturbance in the jet stream will cause thunderstorms to develop in eastern Montana and far northern Wyoming late in the day and will continue into the first part of Friday night.
The main risk into Friday night will be strong and locally damaging wind gusts. Any thunderstorm could also bring heavy rain, but moisture will be lacking somewhat and the storms should move quickly.
The severe risk will increase heading into the weekend as another disturbance in the jet stream moves into the northern Plains on Saturday.
The weekend is expected to kick off on a dry note before thunderstorms initiate late Saturday afternoon. Furthermore, the storms will continue into the overnight hours as opposed to falling apart around sunset.
Thunderstorms will begin to form in west-central South Dakota and move eastward across the state during the evening hours, potentially disrupting travel along stretches of Interstates 29 and 90. The storms should form into a line, and wind damage will again be the primary hazard. Some of the strongest storms may also contain a hail threat.
The primary risk for severe thunderstorms will move farther to the south and east on Sunday, from the far eastern Dakotas into Nebraska and Minnesota where a more widespread and significant risk for severe weather may develop.
People in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; and Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota; should be on alert for severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, especially those who are planning to spend part of the day outside.
The tornado threat on Sunday is expected to be higher than Saturday, as well as the threat of damaging winds with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.
Meanwhile, heavy rain will become a concern in Montana, North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota.
"Areas in the northern Plains that have already received above-normal rainfall over the past month or so will continue to see wet conditions over the holiday weekend," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde.
Luckily for the waterlogged region, the heaviest rain may fall in Montana. According to the United States Drought Monitor, much of Montana is experiencing drought. Even with the preceding dry conditions, too much rain in a short period of time can still cause flooding.
The rain in the region is expected to continue right through Memorial Day itself. Unfortunately, some of the heavier rain may begin to shift into areas of North Dakota which could bring a renewed risk for flooding.
"Downpours on top of already saturated soil can renew the flood risk across the area," said Hyde.
This is especially true over the Rainy River Basin, where water levels are at historic values.
"The next round of rain will push most of the lakes in the Rainy River Basin past their record high levels set back in the early 1900s," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
This basin is located in far northern Minnesota and adjacent parts of Ontario, where the heaviest rain should fall later on Monday and into Tuesday.
By midweek, a drier regime is expected to take hold. Despite little to no rain in the middle part of next week, the Rainy River Basin will continue to experience flooding. Both the Rainy River Basin and the Red River have been experiencing flooding for several weeks.
Spotty thunderstorms may return by next weekend, but persistently heavy rain is not expected. With the ongoing flooding, however, any rain will be unwelcome.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.