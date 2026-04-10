Severe storms to relentlessly hammer central US into mid-April

Thunderstorms will bring relentless rounds of heavy rain and severe weather from the Plains to the Upper Midwest into the new week, raising flood risks and the potential for damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Copied

Bernie Rayno takes a look at what’s expected and who’s at risk.

A busy stretch of severe weather will focus on the Plains and Upper Midwest into next week, with repeated downpours in many of the same areas. The intensity of the thunderstorms is expected to increase through the weekend and into next week, including a growing risk of tornadoes.

Far-reaching flood risk

The most consistent and widespread aspect of this stormy April pattern will be downpours capable of disrupting outdoor plans and slowing travel from Texas to Michigan. A general 1-4 inches of rain is expected from Friday through Wednesday, with localized totals of 6-8 inches.

This rainfall will help ease long-term drought across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley. However, combined with high stream levels in the Upper Midwest and melting snow across the northern tier, it may worsen or prolong ongoing flooding. Conditions can be dangerous for those taking in the waterfall season across the Upper Midwest.

New flash flooding may develop in urban areas and along small streams farther south.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms will span up to 1,500 miles on some days into next week. The storms are likely to be spotty in nature through the weekend but could become more widespread during the upcoming week. The timing and intensity of the severe weather each day will depend on the track and strength of storm systems moving out of the Rockies toward the Great Lakes.

Into Friday night

Friday night, the severe weather zone will be relatively limited in coverage compared to upcoming days and centered over the southern Plains.

The greatest threats from northeastern New Mexico to southwestern Missouri will be from hail and strong wind gusts.

Saturday

From Saturday into Saturday night, widely separated severe thunderstorms may produce large hail and wind gusts of 60–70 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph.

Ranchers may want to protect livestock due to the risk of baseball-sized hail. Vehicles could also be dented and damaged where the biggest hail falls.

Sunday

On Sunday, severe thunderstorms will expand to include areas of 10 states, stretching from near the Rio Grande in central Texas to near Duluth, Minnesota.

Storms on Sunday could bring a few tornadoes, along with high winds and hail. Dallas, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri, are among the major cities at risk.

Monday

On Monday, storms will develop along a zone similar to Sunday, from central Texas to east-central Minnesota and central Wisconsin.

Storms capable of bringing high winds, hail and a few tornadoes will extend eastward and reach the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas.

Tuesday

Tuesday could be a significant day for severe weather across the Central states. A more concentrated zone of severe thunderstorms is forecast from central Oklahoma to southeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois, endangering lives and property.

Tuesday’s severe weather may bring hail, high winds and a few tornadoes from central Texas to central Wisconsin and across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift eastward and may not be as high as on Tuesday, but the storms could still disrupt travel and cause property damage. Thunderstorms will rumble from northeastern Texas to southeastern Minnesota, central Wisconsin, the southern half of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and southwestern Ontario.

Once again, the stronger storms will pack the risk of hail, high winds and a few tornadoes.

Some heavy, gusty thunderstorms may reach the Northeast on Wednesday night as cooler air advances into the region amid a building heat wave.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Later next week, the risk of severe weather is likely to continue but may consolidate farther southwest across the southern Plains.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.