Heat wave brewing for part of eastern US next week

A surge of early-season heat will build across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic next week, with some areas nearing record highs, while storms and wildfire risks complicate the forecast.

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It’s finally going to start feeling like spring in the Northeast and, for some, maybe even summer. Bernie Rayno breaks down the forecast.

As temperatures fluctuate in the Northeast through the weekend and warmth builds in the Southeast, a surge of very warm air will develop early next week, giving millions an early taste of summer.

Warm air will build across the Northeast through Friday before easing slightly over the weekend.

Temperatures will climb well into the 70s F from the Ohio Valley to Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., on Friday. Highs will be near 70 in Philadelphia and well into the 60s from southern Michigan to northern Pennsylvania and southern New York, including the New York City metro area.

Temperatures will slip back a few degrees in the Northeast over the weekend, but a new surge of warmth will arrive in the Midwest on Sunday and expand into the mid-Atlantic by Monday.

Drenching showers and locally severe thunderstorms will limit warming in parts of the Midwest and northern Northeast next week. However, areas that avoid clouds and downpours will heat up substantially from Monday through Wednesday.

In Washington, D.C., highs will trend upward to the 80s on Monday and the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures could match or break daily record highs. The last 90-degree day in the nation's capital was on Sept. 19.

Farther south, highs will range from the 80s to the mid-90s across Virginia and the Carolinas. Some areas in Virginia to the south could have two or three days in a row with highs near or above 90.

Temperatures could approach 90 in Philadelphia on Wednesday, potentially breaking a record from the 1940s if thunderstorms hold off.

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Highs are forecast to be in the 80s in New York City both Tuesday and Wednesday, while highs in the 70s are projected for Monday and Tuesday in Boston.

As temperatures surge in the coming days, the risk of wildfires will also increase.

Dry brush and fallen leaves remain widespread. The combination of sunshine, gusty breezes and dry air will create near-ideal conditions for ignition and rapid fire spread.

People should use caution with power equipment, open flames or anything that can produce sparks or embers.

With temperatures rising, parents are strongly reminded never to leave children unattended in vehicles, where conditions can turn life-threatening within minutes. Always check the back seat before leaving a vehicle, even when not transporting children, as they may have climbed into the car unnoticed.

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