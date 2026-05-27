10 items never to leave in a hot car

From medications and sunscreen to lighters and electronics, these are 10 items you should never leave in a hot car during the summer.

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Hot cars are not only harmful to children and pets, they’re also dangerous for certain items left behind. Here are 10 items you shouldn’t leave inside your vehicle when the temperature rises.

A parked car can heat up fast in the summer sun with temperatures inside spiking beyond 100 degrees, even if the windows are cracked.

That kind of heat is not just uncomfortable. It can damage everyday items that might seem harmless to leave behind.

(Getty Images/GummyBone)

Here are 10 things to avoid keeping in your car during the summer:

Aerosol cans

Spray sunscreen, bug spray and dry shampoo can all become dangerous in extreme heat. Pressure can build inside the can, increasing the risk that it can burst and damage to the vehicle's interior.

Medications

High heat can make some medications less effective or unsafe to use. That includes common items such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as well as specialty medications such as insulin, EpiPens and inhalers that are especially important to keep out of a hot vehicle.

Sunscreen

Even non-aerosol sunscreen is not a great item to leave in a baking car. Prolonged heat can break down the ingredients that help protect skin from the sun, making the lotion less effective.

A person is about to apply sunscreen on a summer day. (Getty Images/ljubaphoto)

Glasses

Prescription glasses and sunglasses can also take a hit from the heat. Lenses and protective coatings may warp, crack or become damaged after sitting on a hot dashboard or in direct sunlight.

Groceries

A hot car can quickly become a bad place to store food. Perishable groceries can spoil quickly, and canned or bottled drinks such as soda and energy drinks can swell or burst.

Anyone traveling with groceries should use a cooler or insulated bag to help keep frozen and refrigerated food at a safer temperature.

Lighters and matches

These are small items with big risks in summer heat. Lighters and matches have been linked to vehicle fires during heat waves, especially butane lighters left in direct sunlight.

Clear plastic water bottles

A clear plastic bottle left in direct sunlight can become more than just warm drinking water. Heat and sunlight can cause heavy metals and microplastics in the bottle to leach into the water.

Plastic water bottles sitting inside a hot car. (Getty Images/Satjawat Bonntanataweepol)

A partially used bottle left in a hot environment can also become a breeding ground for bacteria.

Important documents

Passports, IDs and receipts may not seem fragile, but heat can warp them, fade ink and make them harder to read when they are needed most. Leaving important documents in a car can also raise the risk of identity theft if someone breaks into the vehicle.

Lithium-ion devices

Phones, laptops, vapes and power banks do not handle extreme heat well. Batteries can overheat, swell or, in some cases, catch fire.

Bear spray

Bear spray may sound like an unusual addition to the list, but it is a common item for people visiting national parks such as Yellowstone. Like other pressurized cans, it can become dangerous in extreme heat if pressure builds inside.

If a can leaks or bursts inside a vehicle, the spray can cause intense irritation to the eyes, nose and throat that may last for 30 to 45 minutes. For anyone traveling in a rental car, it could also lead to an expensive cleaning bill at the end of the trip.