How to use bear spray safely: Dos and don’ts for hikers, campers and travelers

Bear spray can be one of the most effective tools for stopping or deterring an aggressive bear, but only when it is carried, used, stored and disposed of correctly.

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A hiker encountered a bear at close range on the Mount Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre, California, on April 15. Video shows the animal approaching before the hiker backed away. No injuries were reported.

As hiking, camping and road trip season sends more people into bear country, wildlife experts say bear spray should be treated as essential safety gear, not something buried in a backpack.

The National Park Service calls bear spray “the recommended tool for self-defense against a bear” and says it is highly effective when used properly. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee also urges people in bear habitat to carry bear spray where it can be reached quickly and to learn how to use it before heading outdoors.

Here's a quick guide to using, storing and properly disposing of bear spray.

Do carry bear spray where it can be reached fast

Bear spray is only useful if it can be grabbed within seconds. Experts recommend keeping it in a holster on a belt, chest strap or pack strap, not inside a zipped compartment.

Hikers should know how to remove the safety clip before a trip and should practice the motion with an inert training canister when possible. Bear spray is designed to create a cloud between a person and an approaching bear, giving the animal a chance to turn away.

Bear spray is equally effective on grizzlies and black bears.

Do consider renting bear spray for your trip

A bear spray rental station in Yellowstone National Park. (Image credit: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

Some National Park locations, including Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Jackson Hole, have bear spray rental locations through Bear Aware. This option is a good alternative for those who don't visit bear country often. Cans are $28 for five days if unused and prevents bear spray from ending up in the landfill.

The National Park Service lists drop-off and pick-up locations at Yellowstone here.

Don’t treat bear spray as a substitute for bear awareness

Bear spray is a last line of defense, not permission to take risks. The NPS says firearms and bear spray are not replacements for basic bear-avoidance practices, including staying alert, making noise, hiking in groups when possible and giving bears plenty of space.

In bear country, hikers should avoid surprising animals, especially near dense vegetation, loud streams, berry patches, animal carcasses or blind turns on trails. Food, trash and scented items should always be secured according to local rules.

A "Bear Danger" sign is posted as visitors look for wildlife in Lamar Valley on May 18, 2026 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Do use bear spray only when a bear is charging or approaching aggressively

Bear spray is not insect repellent, and it should never be sprayed on people, tents, packs, food or campsites. Product labels registered with the Environmental Protection Agency say bear deterrent products are intended for use against animals that are attacking or appear likely to attack.

If a bear approaches aggressively, users should aim slightly downward in front of the bear and deploy the spray as directed on the canister. The goal is to create a barrier the bear must pass through, not to hit the animal from a long distance.

Don’t test-fire bear spray near people, vehicles or campsites

A black bear crosses a roadway as visitors in vehicles watch on May 20, 2026 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A quick test spray may seem harmless, but bear spray contains strong capsaicin ingredients that can irritate eyes, skin and lungs. Wind can also blow the spray back toward the user or into nearby people.

Anyone exposed should move to fresh air and rinse affected skin or eyes with clean water. Product labels commonly advise rinsing eyes slowly and gently for 15 to 20 minutes after exposure.

Do check the expiration date before every trip

Bear spray can lose pressure over time. Hikers should check the expiration date, inspect the can for rust or damage and make sure the safety clip is intact before entering bear country.

Expired canisters should not be kept as emergency gear. They can be used for training if safe and permitted or taken to an approved disposal or recycling location.

Don’t leave bear spray in a hot car or direct sun

Bear spray canisters are pressurized and can burst if exposed to extreme heat. EPA label guidance warns users not to puncture or incinerate the container and notes that exposure to high temperatures can cause bursting. Some labels advise storing bear spray in the original container, in a dry place away from children and pets and avoiding storage above 120 F or below 32 F.

That warning matters during summer road trips, when the temperature inside a parked vehicle can climb quickly even when the air outside feels mild.

Do dispose of canisters properly

Bear spray should not be tossed casually into a campground trash can, hotel bin or home garbage container, especially if the canister is partly full. Park County Public Works Department told SFgate.com cans of bear spray have been exploding after being collected from Yellowstone National Park trash cans.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee points travelers to recycling programs in parts of the Greater Yellowstone area and near Glacier National Park for expired, partly used or unwanted canisters.

Where recycling programs are not available, users should contact the local solid waste agency or household hazardous waste program for disposal instructions.

Don’t pack bear spray for a flight

Travelers need to plan ahead before flying home from bear country. The Transportation Security Administration lists bear spray as not allowed in carry-on or checked bags, and the Federal Aviation Administration says most bear sprays are larger than the 4-ounce exception for certain self-defense sprays.

Before a trip, hikers and campers should check the rules for the specific park, forest or recreation area they plan to visit. Local regulations can vary, and some areas may have specific instructions for carrying, recycling or dropping off bear spray.