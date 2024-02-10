Multi-day severe weather threat unfolding across the southern US

The active, wet pattern setting up across the South Central and Southeastern states will spawn rounds of thunderstorms through Monday, some of which can bring hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall and tornadoes.

After dumping snow in the Rockies, a storm system is pushing its way east across the country, hitting the Plains with severe storms before bringing snow to the Northeast.

A severe weather threat is ramping up across the southern states into the start of next week, AccuWeather forecasters say. Rounds of storms will pulse eastward over the next few days along a stalled frontal boundary, setting the stage for a multi-day severe weather threat from Texas to the Carolinas.

Kicking off in Texas on Saturday, energetic storms will develop daily across the south-central and southeastern U.S. through Monday. The strongest storms that form will bring the threat of flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes.

Across central and eastern Texas, strong to severe thunderstorms will ramp up Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Forecasters warn that much of this zone will face some risk of severe weather, while a sector of west-central Texas, including a portion of Interstate 10, will face a moderate risk for potent storms.

Waves of moisture pumping into the region will create a persistent stream of rainfall for some that will ignite a flood risk. Storms can drop several inches of rain as the rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms roll across the South, which will elevate river and stream levels and stall area travel.

Locations from northeastern Texas to Kentucky, southern West Virginia and central Virginia can collect between 1-2 inches of rain through Monday, while a wide corridor from the Texas-Louisiana border through the Smoky Mountains could get 2-4 inches of rain. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rainfall is currently set at 10 inches.

Travelers along Interstates 10, 20, 35, 55, 75 may experience slowdowns as thunderstorms rumble across the South. Even air travelers with destinations and departures across the Southeast could face delays or cancellations into early next week as the active weather pattern grips the region.

"Flight delays are likely to tally up at airports such as Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International, the busiest airport in the world, as heavy rain and thunderstorms develop on Monday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

From Sunday to Sunday night, the severe weather threat will shift eastward into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The primary risks of hail, torrential rainfall and gusty winds will continue to be a concern as the storms shift into new territory.

Cities such as Houston; New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama, are forecast to see rounds of strong to severe storms between Sunday and Sunday night as moist air from the Gulf clashes with energy tracking out of the southern Plains.

To start the day Sunday, there can be clusters of thunderstorms ongoing across eastern Texas into far southern Arkansas and Louisiana. Later in the day, a secondary round of storms can develop throughout the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast region.

Storms can pack intense wind gusts of 60-70 mph throughout the daytime and overnight hours on Sunday with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

"The storm is expected to shift down through the Southeast and become more organized by Monday, then it will begin to curve northeastward and make its way into the mid-Atlantic states Monday night," stated DaSilva.

Isolated spin-ups embedded within severe thunderstorms will continue to be a risk through Monday as storms roll through the Southeast and eventually reach the coast.

As the zone of low pressure advances across the Tennessee Valley and into Northeast territory at the start of next week, cooler conditions along the northwest flank of the storm will allow for rain to transition over to snow.

Following several days of April-like temperatures and dry weather this past week, the wintry impacts projected to arrive in the Ohio Valley and Northeast may be a harsh snap back to reality. Temperatures are expected to shift back to typical mid-February values ahead of the storm's arrival early next week.

The pre-Valentine's Day storm is expected to blanket much of the Northeast with snow through Tuesday. Meanwhile, locations across the south-central and southeastern regions will trade the stormy weekend pattern with calmer and drier conditions as a zone of high pressure arrives in the South from early to midweek.

