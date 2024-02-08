Iceland volcano erupts for third time in two months

Lava flow was moving westward and appeared to be lighter than the start of the December eruption which prompted an evacuation of Grindayik before the lava eventually flowed in a different direction, sparing the town.

A volcanic eruption occurred in Iceland on Feb. 8, with several buildings already destroyed by lava in January. This eruption happened north of the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula erupted for the third time in two months on Thursday.

Iceland's Meteorological Service said intense seismic activity was recorded northeast of Mt. Sylingarfell at 5:30 a.m. local time with a volcanic eruption taking place 30 minutes later.

Officials said the eruption happened near the same location as a previous eruption on Dec. 18.

The Meteorological Service said a two-mile crack formed on the surface northeast of the volcano.

A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula erupted Thursday morning, marking its third eruption in two months. (Iceland Meteorological Service)

The office said tephra, a foamy bubble-rich material, has been falling around Grindayik. The material is created when splinters of mercury cool quickly.

"Tephra is sharp as glass and thus should be carefully handled," it warned. "Windscreen wipers should not be used to remove tephra from vehicles as it will scratch the glass. Tephra should rather be blown or washed off with water of windows and similar surfaces."

Iceland President Guoni Th. Johannesson posted a picture of the eruption on social media.

"The view outside my residence as I woke up this morning," he said on X. "This is the third eruption in three months. Flights to and from Iceland are not at all affected. As before, our thoughts are with the people of Grindayik who cannot reside in their beautiful town. This too shall pass."

Following the December eruption, a second eruption on Jan. 14 in Iceland's southern peninsula region created new cracks along Iceland's surface, threatening infrastructure in the region.