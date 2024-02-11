'Winter to return with a vengeance' as major snowstorm targets Northeast

A broad zone in the Northeast is bracing for enough snow to shovel and plow just days after temperatures hit the 50s and 60s F. Travel disruptions are expected to increase in coverage and severity from Monday to Tuesday.

Copied

Springlike temperatures are coming to an end in the Midwest and Northeast, storms are in the forecast for the South, and rainy weather will make yet another appearance in California.

Just days after near-record warmth in some areas, a storm riding a sudden change in the weather pattern will end up bringing accumulating snow and triggering travel disruptions along a 2,000-mile-long swath from the southern Plains and parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys to the central Appalachians, the upper part of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

This will be quite a reality check and shake-up for millions of people who were recently out enjoying the warmth from this past week and the start of the weekend, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.

"Winter will return with a vengeance as the storm moves along a push of colder air that will set the stage for more typical conditions for the middle and latter part of February," Rinde said.

The storm has already been responsible for several inches of snow in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas this weekend and eyes for the northeastern United States, where AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting that half a foot to a foot is likely to pile up from northern Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York to much of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern New Hampshire just prior to Valentine's Day.

The snow will roll out from the southern High Plains and spread a strip of 1-6 inches of accumulation from central Oklahoma to southern Indiana from Sunday night to Monday. In this area, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches is most likely to fall in the Ozark Mountains of southern Missouri.

As the storm continues to roll along, accumulating snow will spread from southern Indiana to central and northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania from late Monday to Monday night. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and the southern suburbs of Cleveland are likely to pick up 1 to perhaps 3 inches of slushy snow with slippery conditions.

The snow will continue to advance across the central Appalachians and upper mid-Atlantic Monday night and then southern and central New England on Tuesday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Given the warmth preceding the storm, precipitation will begin as rain in many areas and snow may initially melt on road surfaces throughout the accumulation zone in the Midwest and Northeast," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer stated.

"How quickly the storm strengthens will determine how quickly cold air can be drawn into the storm, which will have significant implications on how much snow can accumulate," Bauer explained.

The injection of colder air into the storm, paired with the heavy rate of precipitation anticipated, will allow the storm to overcome the marginal surface temperatures that are in place leading up to its arrival.

Within the zone where 6-12 inches of snow will fall, there is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches in the Northeast. The heaviest snow is likely to fall on the higher elevations from northern Pennsylvania and southeastern New York to central Massachusetts.

This band of heaviest snow may end up close to Boston where 3-6 inches of snow is currently forecast for the city with 6-12 inches just to the west.

“Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour and locally greater can occur for a brief period on Tuesday, where the highest totals are expected," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

This heavy rate of snow has the potential to strand motorists and inhibit highway departments from keeping roads plowed and open. Road closures are possible at the height of the storm.

Even if the heaviest snow avoids the major Interstate 95 airport hubs of the mid-Atlantic, changing weather conditions and wintry problems with connections from regional flights are likely to trigger substantial delays and cancellations. Delays due to deicing operations will extend far beyond aircraft originating from Boston.

Pouring rain and fog, followed by heavy wet snow, will create poor visibility and difficult travel as road conditions transition from wet with ponding to slushy and snow packed. The wet and clinging nature of the snow will weight down tree limbs and may trigger power outages.

“Given the trajectory of this storm and the warm to cold conditions leading up to Tuesday, there will be snowfall can ramp up from a slushy coating to half a foot or more in a matter of a few miles along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City, southwestward to Philadelphia and northeastward to Providence, Rhode Island," Sadvary said.

At times this heavy snow will extend from just north and west of I-95 to across the heavily traveled highway.

“Tuesday morning’s commute is shaping up to be quite a mess for many, including in Scranton and Allentown, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Hartford, Connecticut,” Sadvary added. Conditions will also deteriorate rapidly in the Boston area during Tuesday morning and midday.

Storm track may shift southward at last minute

There is still a chance the storm could take somewhat of a more southern track.

A more southern track by as little as 100 miles could push a heavy accumulation of snow farther to the south into the center city of Philadelphia and the five boroughs that makeup New York City. This more southern track could also bring accumulating snow to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, as well as Wilmington, Delaware, central New Jersey, central Long Island, New York, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

There is also the chance that because of the heavy rate of snow right at the back end of the storm, snow could pile up quickly, even if only for a couple of hours, where mostly rain or a wintry mix has occurred at the storm's height.

At this time, the heaviest snow is projected to stay to the north and west, with a coating to an inch in the offing for Philadelphia and Manhattan and little to no accumulation in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

As Rinde alluded to earlier, the storm will help to set up a colder and more seasonable weather pattern from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Millions will face the reality that it is still the middle of February come Valentine's Day as they dig out on Wednesday morning and recall their winter driving skills when heading to work or school or their favorite restaurant to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

Opportunities for snow will be thrown as clipper storms from western Canada dive southeastward and the northern edge of southern-tracking storms move along later next week and beyond.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.