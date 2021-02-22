Ireland, UK at risk for significant flooding
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 22, 2021 10:48 AM EST
At the foot of the Sacré-Coeur, on the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, at the Buttes-Chaumont or at flea markets, Parisians enjoyed their first sunny day in quite a while on Feb. 21.
A storm tracking across the North Atlantic will pose the risk of dangerous flooding to Ireland and the United Kingdom this week as it stalls over both countries and unleashes heavy rain and strong winds.
The slow-moving storm will settle to the northwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom late Monday and will bring a cold front to the isles by Monday night.
The arrival of this front will usher in spells of rain to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and far northern England that are forecast to linger into the middle of the week.
The storm will remain rather stationary through Wednesday. This, combined with a continuous feed of moisture pumping into the storm from the Atlantic Ocean, will douse the same areas with rain over and over.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are expected across northwestern Wales and England as well as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.
"The prolonged periods of heavy rain can result in 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rainfall across southern and western Ireland as well as western Scotland," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
It is also in this region that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
Within the rainy periods, some of the heaviest rain may fall in spurts, threatening flash flooding for the already soggy area, especially across southwestern Ireland and western Scotland.
Any rivers and streams still running high could be in danger of overflowing their banks with this new bout of rain.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to heavy rainfall, this slow-moving storm can bring gusty winds to the region.
"Damaging wind gusts will arrive across Ireland Monday evening and western and northern United Kingdom Tuesday morning," Roys said, adding that gust up to 60 mph (97 km/h) will occur across Ireland into coastal Wales, far northwestern England and Scotland.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (129 km/h) is expected across these areas, especially along coastal areas and in higher elevations.
Strong, persistent winds out of the south can lead to localized damage, power cuts and coastal flooding along exposed beaches.
Travel may also be delayed in the stronger winds as well as in areas that become flooded.
The wind direction will remain from the south, helping to bring milder air into much of the region as well.
By Wednesday, temperatures in London will soar to reach 60 F (15 C), which is not only a temperature more normal for late April, but the air will also feel noticeably warmer compared to the temperatures earlier in February.
Temperatures over 10 C (50 F) are likely to extend northward to cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front will begin to push east as the storm weakens and moves into the Norwegian Sea later on Wednesday. Areas of showers will linger across Ireland and the United Kingdom through Wednesday night before drier conditions arrive for most on Thursday. Thursday will also bring an end to the abnormally warm conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Ireland, UK at risk for significant flooding
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist & Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 22, 2021 10:48 AM EST
At the foot of the Sacré-Coeur, on the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, at the Buttes-Chaumont or at flea markets, Parisians enjoyed their first sunny day in quite a while on Feb. 21.
A storm tracking across the North Atlantic will pose the risk of dangerous flooding to Ireland and the United Kingdom this week as it stalls over both countries and unleashes heavy rain and strong winds.
The slow-moving storm will settle to the northwest of Ireland and the United Kingdom late Monday and will bring a cold front to the isles by Monday night.
The arrival of this front will usher in spells of rain to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and far northern England that are forecast to linger into the middle of the week.
The storm will remain rather stationary through Wednesday. This, combined with a continuous feed of moisture pumping into the storm from the Atlantic Ocean, will douse the same areas with rain over and over.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are expected across northwestern Wales and England as well as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.
"The prolonged periods of heavy rain can result in 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rainfall across southern and western Ireland as well as western Scotland," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
It is also in this region that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
Within the rainy periods, some of the heaviest rain may fall in spurts, threatening flash flooding for the already soggy area, especially across southwestern Ireland and western Scotland.
Any rivers and streams still running high could be in danger of overflowing their banks with this new bout of rain.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to heavy rainfall, this slow-moving storm can bring gusty winds to the region.
"Damaging wind gusts will arrive across Ireland Monday evening and western and northern United Kingdom Tuesday morning," Roys said, adding that gust up to 60 mph (97 km/h) will occur across Ireland into coastal Wales, far northwestern England and Scotland.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (129 km/h) is expected across these areas, especially along coastal areas and in higher elevations.
Strong, persistent winds out of the south can lead to localized damage, power cuts and coastal flooding along exposed beaches.
Travel may also be delayed in the stronger winds as well as in areas that become flooded.
Related:
The wind direction will remain from the south, helping to bring milder air into much of the region as well.
By Wednesday, temperatures in London will soar to reach 60 F (15 C), which is not only a temperature more normal for late April, but the air will also feel noticeably warmer compared to the temperatures earlier in February.
Temperatures over 10 C (50 F) are likely to extend northward to cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front will begin to push east as the storm weakens and moves into the Norwegian Sea later on Wednesday. Areas of showers will linger across Ireland and the United Kingdom through Wednesday night before drier conditions arrive for most on Thursday. Thursday will also bring an end to the abnormally warm conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo