AccuWeather’s 2021 spring forecast for Europe
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 9:23 AM EST
Roads along the River Seine in Paris, France, were flooded on Feb. 9, as river levels rose several feet.
Spring officially begins in less than six weeks when the equinox occurs on March 20, 2021, and, with major late-season snowfalls hitting parts of Europe, many harboring dreams of warmer weather may be eagerly awaiting AccuWeather's annual Europe spring forecast.
Well, the wait is over -- AccuWeather's spring forecast is now here. Forecasters are calling for warm weather to make a quick return to parts of Europe during the months of March, April and May, but others deep in winter's cold will have to wait a bit longer for the harsher conditions to ease.
AccuWeather's team of long-range meteorologists warn that the start of the 2021 spring season may have some similarities to the spring of 2018, the season that brought the Beast from the East to parts of northern Europe.
The long-range team has been busy analyzing the many patterns that will influence the weather during the upcoming season. A complete region-by-region breakdown can be found below, and AccuWeather meteorologists also detail how the forecast may impact nearly every facet of life, including farming and water resources, over the coming months.
Southern Europe
The storm track that brought robust storms into western Europe and then the southern portion of the continent throughout the winter months is forecast to remain active into the beginning of spring.
Storms are expected to follow a path across France then into Italy and the Balkan region, especially during the month of March. AccuWeather meteorologists noted that this will be an unusual pattern for the spring as storms typically track farther to the north during this time of the year.
“This southerly storm track will wane through the end of spring, but by May the damage will be done in the south," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, adding that the region will continue to have high precipitation events leading up to that point in spring. Roys has been with AccuWeather for nearly a decade and has spent his career focused on forecasting weather for Europe.
As storms approach the Mediterranean Sea, they can pull in more moisture, leading to rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Italy and along the western coast of the Balkan Peninsula. This can increase the risk for flooding through the beginning of spring, especially in areas that were inundated with rain during the end of 2020.
This photo released by the French Securite Civile Monday, Oct.5, 2020, shows a pile of trees on a bridge over La Vesubie river in Saint-Jean-la-Riviere, southeastern France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Flooding devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont after a storm swept through the two countries. (Sécurité Civile-UIISC via AP)
The stormy pattern during the beginning of spring will also continue over the Iberian Peninsula after what has already been a tumultuous winter. Even though the rounds of storms can delay the building warmth typical for the spring season, the wet weather may prove to be beneficial for the region.
Abundant snowfall this winter, especially in the mountains which typically do not receive as much snow in such a short period of time as experienced this season, could be a blessing in disguise for Spain, AccuWeather forecasters said.
Reservoirs were at or above normal levels for early February, according to Roys, who added, "Plenty of snowmelt and rainfall expected during the beginning of spring can put the country in a good position in terms of water resources as we approach the end of spring and beginning of summer."
Alan Reppert, a senior meteorologist who has been with AccuWeather since 2001, agreed. "This year so far has been abnormally wet for the region, especially compared to the last several years," he explained. "With enough rain early in the season, reservoirs could remain at above-normal levels."
Spain relies on water reservoirs to provide water supply throughout the sweltering summer months. Rainfall during the spring can play a major role in water availability too.
Meanwhile, Reppert said Spain and Portugal will experience a more dramatic warming trend than usual as spring marches on.
A woman tries to remove the snow from her car during a heavy snowfall in downtown Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with 50-year record levels of snow, halting traffic and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that suspended all services as the snow kept falling on Saturday. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Temperatures were below normal across the Iberian Peninsula during late winter, according to Reppert. By the end of spring, that may be reversed, and near- to above-normal temperatures are predicted for that time frame.
Weather conditions are predicted to be ideal for the beginning of grape- and olive-growing season in the region, Reppert added.
However, by the end of April and through May, the stormy pattern will shift farther to the north as a drier and warmer pattern takes shape across southern Europe.
Northwestern into central Europe
After one of the snowiest winter seasons in at least the last five years in northwestern and central parts of Europe, including the first “proper snowstorm” for the Netherlands in more than a decade, many Europeans may be looking forward to spring and a return to warm and sunny weather.
“Spring will be delayed, but it won’t be denied,” Roys said.
A winterlike chill is forecast to linger into March over areas from Ireland and the United Kingdom to southern Scandinavia, Germany and into western Poland.
In addition to the late-season cold, an unsettled pattern will continue to send storms charging through western Europe. This combination can allow for snow to fall in the hills of Scotland and as far south as England and into the higher elevations of France and Germany through March.
Cold and even wet and snowy conditions through much of spring can delay the planting of crops across France and Germany. And winter wheat, which typically comes out of dormancy across much of the continent around April, may be slow to do so amid the lingering cold.
However, that may actually prove to be beneficial in the predicted weather patterns.
“If dormancy ends later, this could protect the plants from any robust cold shots even in areas where there is a lack of snow cover to protect the winter grains,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
Even though rainfall in early spring could delay the planting of new crops, including corn in southwestern France, continued wet weather could be welcome once the crops are planted and could help to kick off the growing season, Roys noted.
By the latter part of April and May, temperatures will begin to climb across Ireland and the British Isles as the storm track continues to lift north.
Spring weather may hearken back to Beast from the East impacts
The infamous weather system known as the Beast from the East made headlines in late February and early March of 2018 for bitterly cold conditions it helped to unleash across parts of the U.K. along with snow threats for parts of England and Germany. Deadly crashes were reported in England as winter weather struck.
A man uses a brush to clear snow from his car during heavy snowfall in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, March 2, 2018. Belarus was hit by heavy snowfall and temperatures dropped to -9 C ( 15,8 F) around the country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
The setup was dictated by a large area of high pressure that sent frigid easterly winds -- originating from Siberia -- into the region. Temperatures plummeted to dangerous levels, proving deadly and setting new records for spring in the U.K., according to reports at the time. Tredegar, Wales, recorded its coldest March high temperature at 23.5 F (-4.7 C), as did Glasgow with a March high of 32 F (zero C).
The weather pattern won't become as severe as the one caused by the Beast from the East this spring, but cold weather and rounds of rain and snow will impact some of the same regions.
"A year that had a similar setup to what is expected in Europe this spring is 2018, which brought the Beast from the East to northwestern Europe," Roys explained. "This does not necessarily mean another Beast from the East will occur, but this similar pattern hints at shots of chilly air." The anticipated snow threats for parts of Germany could also be similar to the 2018 season. For Ireland and the U.K., temperatures will be suppressed below normal during the first part of springtime.
Far northern Europe
As cold air lingers into early spring across Ireland, the U.K., France and Germany, chilly weather will also grip much of Norway, Sweden and Finland through the beginning of spring.
By the second half of the spring, the storm track across Europe will shift to the north, allowing rounds of precipitation to arrive in Scandinavia.
Mild air will also accompany stormy spells across northern portions of Europe. That will bring fewer occurrences of snow to the lower elevations.
The dramatic weather turnabout could trigger allergy symptoms, especially for those allergic to tree pollen, toward the end of April into May due to the combination of milder weather and ample moisture, according to Reppert.
The stormy weather in late April and into May could cause too much rain to allow outdoor gatherings. Restaurant owners hoping to host seating outside to allow customers to keep their distance as countries still try to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus pandemic may feel the impact.
Eastern Europe
Similar to a seesaw, with cold dominating in the western portion of the continent, Eastern Europe is forecast to experience warm weather through the spring.
“The overall pattern can be warm for region," Roys said, but the region can still endure a cold shot or two -- which could last a few days before warmer conditions return.
The generally warm weather may be welcome for many hoping to get outside after the winter months, but Roys warns the threat of snow may arise with occasional cold surges into the spring. There is a higher risk for late-season snowfall across the region -- mainly in March -- compared to recent years.
In terms of agricultural impacts, above-normal temperatures can cause the winter wheat in this portion of the continent to come out of dormancy early. That trend can be dangerous for crops with the potential for temporary outbreaks of cold weather.
“If the winter wheat comes out of dormancy and there is no snow cover to help protect the plant," Nicholls said, winter wheat crops could be vulnerable to sharp cold blasts. “By spring there may be limited snow cover.”
