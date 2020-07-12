Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Heavy thunderstorms rumble through eastern, central Europe
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 12, 2020 10:54 AM
Police bodycam shows an officer pulling an eight-year-old girl to safety. She was trapped in floodwaters at Bridal Veil Falls near Bedford, Ohio, on July 7.
Strong thunderstorms sparked across central and eastern Europe late last week and into the beginning of the weekend ahead of the arrival of some relief from stifling heat across the region.
A storm system pushed through central Europe on Friday, ignited areas of showers and thunderstorms from the Alps into Czechia, Poland and Belarus.
As the cooler air behind the storm system clashed with the hot and humid air across central Europe, thunderstorms produced areas of flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail Friday afternoon and evening.
At least six people are injured after a tornado swept through Ustronie Morskie, Poland, destroying a group of eight Dutch houses, stated a local report.
On Saturday, feisty storms are once again developed across central and eastern Europe as the storm system continued to track east. Rounds of downpours from extreme northeastern Italy to Hungary, western Ukraine and Belarus.
A few thunderstorms also produced hail and damaging winds.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be in store for eastern Europe on Sunday as the storm system begins to slow down over the region. However, widespread strong thunderstorms are not expected.
Localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas as the wet weather continues.
Drier and cooler air is forecast to arrive across eastern Europe by the beginning of the week as the storm system moves east and high pressure settles over the region.
Report a Typo