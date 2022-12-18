Drenching weather on the way for the Gulf Coast states

The same storm poised to bring a covering of snow to portions of the central Plains at the beginning of the week will spread soaking rain and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast states from Monday through Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasters say this rain may be beneficial for some, but could prove disruptive for early Christmas travelers and outdoor activities.

"A slow-moving storm tracking along the Gulf coast will lead to a wet start to the busy holiday week from eastern Texas to Florida," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

Rain is expected to break out across South Texas late Sunday night, expanding into eastern Texas by Monday morning, where it could turn quite heavy. Houston commuters can face slowdowns during both the morning and afternoon hours at the beginning of the week.

Downpours will overspread the central Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, throughout the day on Monday and into Monday night.

By the time Tuesday and Tuesday night come around, Florida will also be in line for a thorough drenching, according to DaSilva.

Late Tuesday into Tuesday night is likely to be the wettest time period for places such as Tampa, Orlando and points southward. It is during this time frame that not only heavy rainfall can be expected, but also the potential for a few gusty thunderstorms.

Part of this region could use at least some rain with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions in place across southeastern Louisiana and severe drought ongoing in the Florida Panhandle and neighboring portions of southern Alabama and Georgia.

Timing of the rain will be troublesome, however, for travelers both on the road and in the air looking to get a head start on the holiday rush. Motorists along stretches of interstates 4, 10, 55, 65, 75 and 95 can expect times of reduced visibility and ponding of water on the roadways during the first half of the week.

The rain could be heavy enough to lead to areas of flooding, according to DaSilva. This is especially true where 1-2 inches of rain fell around the middle part of last week from New Orleans to Tallahassee, Florida.

Flooding is most likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as where downpours may repeat over an area for several hours.

"A general 1-3 inches can fall in the heaviest bands will locally higher amounts," DaSilva said.

Rainfall may not be as heavy farther north in places such as Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, but AccuWeather meteorologists say travelers in these areas can still face delays due to the combination of wet conditions and an increase in number of travelers for the holidays.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring the potential for soggy weather to linger across the Southeast into the middle and latter part of the week as a big storm system develops as Christmas approaches. Behind this pre-Christmas storm, the region can expect a large downward plunge in temperatures in time for the holiday.

