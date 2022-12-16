‘It’s selfie time!’ Florida man captures dual waterspouts with witty commentary

Charlie Landa received the surprise of a lifetime from Mother Nature as a pair of waterspouts churned outside his beachfront property earlier this week.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Two waterspouts were spotted spinning beside each other just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, on Dec. 14, during a special marine warning issued by the National Weather Service.

A Panama City Beach, Florida, resident stepped onto his beachfront balcony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, only to get the surprise of a lifetime from Mother Nature. Dual waterspouts could be seen churning up the surf in the distance as Charlie Landa began to film the unusual sight.

The footage caught Landa exclaiming that he had never seen anything like this before in his life, admitting that "this is kind of scary."

It didn't take long for Landa to change his tune and begin to break out in song, expressing his excitement.

"It's selfie time! With my little friend!" Landa sang as he pretended to capture one of the waterspouts in the distance between two of his fingers.

The waterspouts offshore of Panama City Beach were part of an active stretch of severe weather in the Southern states this week.

Dozens of tornadoes tracked across the south-central Plains and Southeast from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, leading to at least 3 fatalities. Structural damage was reported near St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday as a result of a confirmed EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the multi-day severe weather event has come to an end as the storm system responsible for sparking the violent thunderstorms, as well as a blizzard in the northern Plains, is moving off the East Coast. Experts say some of the areas along the Gulf Coast that were impacted by damaging storms this week may face a dose of heavy rain early in the new week, which can disrupt continued cleanup operations.

