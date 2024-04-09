Damaging wind, tornado threat high as severe weather rattles southern US

Severe storms packing high winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes will sweep eastward across the southern United States into Thursday. Some of the tornadoes are likely to occur after dark.

Severe thunderstorms knocked down trees, flooded homes and smashed windows from Texas to Mississippi on April 10.

The likelihood of severe weather and at least a few tornadoes will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon and evening across the south-central United States as a slow-moving storm system develops and intensifies, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The threat of tornadoes includes them occurring during the nighttime hours, which adds to the danger.

All modes of severe weather will accompany the thunderstorm threat as it advances slowly eastward and then accelerates before the end of the week. The risks range from powerful wind gusts and tornadoes to flash flooding and hail up to the size of baseballs through Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, AccuWeather on-air meteorologists were tracking a damaging wind gust event that included tornadoes along the Interstate 10 corridor of Louisiana. The situation has been deemed a significant threat to lives and property. As the focused high wind event continues, it may be deemed a derecho, which is a long-lived damaging wind event. The system has had a history of damaging winds from near Houston to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, or a distance of 250 miles early on Wednesday. Once the distance of consistent damaging winds reaches 400 miles, a derecho may be declared.

As the violent storms approach and roll through major cities in the South, highway and airline travel disruptions will mount.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that there is a high threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, with the strongest storms occurring through Wednesday evening. The level remains high despite the severe weather threat tempered by cloud cover, competing showers, and thunderstorms.

Severe weather incidents on Monday were limited to high winds and hail that stretched from northern and western Texas to western Tennessee. There were nearly four dozen hail reports, including massive chunks of ice to the size of teacups in Wise County, Texas.

Thunderstorms were already approaching severe levels in portions of Texas and northern Louisiana shortly after daybreak Tuesday. The intensity of the storms pulsed and waned throughout the day before ramping up significantly Tuesday night, with storms erupting from near the Rio Grande northward to near Dallas Tuesday evening and accelerating eastward.

"Around and north of Houston, the threat for severe weather and tornadoes will be greatest after 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday," Roys said.

The severe weather threat will begin to focus along and ahead of an advancing cold front from Wednesday to Thursday. The forward speed will determine the extent of severe weather on Thursday in the Southeast.

The threat of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail will shift eastward during the day Wednesday and into Wednesday evening along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will extend just to the east of Houston, northward to along the Louisiana state line, eastward through Louisiana, part of Arkansas and across much of Mississippi.

Much of the high winds and tornado risk may focus closer to I-10, while incidents of flooding rain and hail may be focused more toward I-20, Roys said.

Major cities at risk for severe weather on Wednesday include Port Arthur, Texas; New Orleans; and Jackson, Mississippi.

"We believe there will be double-digit tornadoes produced by the severe weather outbreak, and multiple tornadoes could be on the ground at the same time on Wednesday despite less-than-perfect atmospheric conditions," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Thunderstorms will remain severe, including some with the potential for tornadoes through Wednesday night. By later Wednesday night, the storms may group into more of a solid line with a lower threat of strong tornadoes. However, there can still be some spin-ups and an advancing surge of strong wind gusts as storms shift eastward from Alabama to the Florida Panhandle and western Georgia.

The threat of severe weather Wednesday night includes Mobile, Alabama; Atlanta; and Pensacola, Florida.

The cold front associated with the severe weather will pivot northeastward and continue to accelerate along the East Coast on Thursday.

The severe weather risk will continue to shift eastward along the southern Atlantic Seaboard. Storms may exit quickly Thursday morning in northeastern Florida, Georgia and much of the Carolinas. However, the threat may ramp up again due to the warmth of the afternoon from northeastern North Carolina to the mid-Atlantic.

How is the weather shaping up for the 2024 Masters Tournament?

On Thursday, severe weather and downpours may force a delayed start at Augusta National National Golf Club, home to the Masters Tournament. In addition to the risk of frequent lightning strikes, there is the potential for damaging wind gusts and flash flooding in portions of Georgia and South Carolina.

Severe storms triggered high winds and torrential rain last year, forcing multiple delays during the tournament. Several trees were knocked down on the course.

Patrons leave the course after play was suspended for the day in the weather-delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. This year, the AccuWeather forecast at Augusta is calling for thunderstorms for part of the day on Thursday, then dry weather for the balance of the tournament. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Thursday is scheduled for the tournament's first round at Augusta, following practice rounds from Monday to Wednesday.

Weather that is more appropriate (and safer) for golf will settle in during Thursday afternoon and evening with lower temperatures and humidity levels. Gusty winds may make for tricky shots amidst cool air and sunshine on Friday, but less wind is in store for Saturday and Sunday.

Following a chilly start Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s in the afternoon and into the 80s Sunday afternoon at Augusta.

