Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer intercepts the total solar eclipse by airplane

"It's like intercepting a tornado in a Subaru," Timmer said. You feel like you're immersed in the environment!"

Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer paused storm chasing on the ground and took to the skies Monday for some eclipse chasing. He boarded a plane with master pilot Matthew Movalson and what they saw was spectacular.

"It was amazing! Once-in-a-lifetime experience. Even just flying in that smaller jet was incredible. It's like intercepting a tornado in a Subaru. You feel like you're immersed in the environment; you feel so close to the eclipse," Timmer told AccuWeather. "We could see the warm front coming in from the south; you could see storms starting to develop and that prompted a tornado watch."

Extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer, with master pilot Matthew Movalson. (Credit: Reed Timmer)

Timmer said there was a lot of air traffic, perhaps from other eclipse watchers, which made the ride in the sky even more thrilling. "Then suddenly totality happened, everything turned purple, you could see the sunset on the ground, you could see the orange peeking through the clouds from below and you could see the eclipse in 360, and it was just an incredible experience," Timmer declared.

The eclipse reached New York at 3:15 pm EDT and ended on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland at 3:46 pm EDT (5:16 pm local time).

If you missed the eclipse or weren't able to see it because of cloudy conditions your next chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States isn't for a while. While it's going to be a long wait, it will end in spectacular fashion with back-to-back events, including the third-longest eclipse of the century.

The next chance many Americans will have to see a total solar eclipse without traveling outside of the country will be on Aug. 22, 2044. Only three states are in the path of totality, including areas of North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. Parts of the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan will also be in the path of totality.

A cross-country eclipse more impressive than those in 2017 and 2024 will unfold over the United States on Aug. 12, 2045. Areas from California to Florida will be plunged into darkness, as well as parts of the Bahamas, Hispaniola and a sliver of South America.