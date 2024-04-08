Torrential rain to trigger flooding in southern US this week

Residents and visitors in the southern United States are bracing for what may escalate into a serious flooding event as well as locally severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes.

Roads along the Wabash River were flooded on Friday in Bluffton, Indiana. The flooding was due to rising river levels.

A storm will unload torrential rain over the south-central United States this week, and the result will be a broadening flood risk that includes urban locations, small streams and some rivers from Texas to Tennessee, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Severe thunderstorms, including those that could spawn tornadoes, are also a prime concern.

The storm will move slowly and gain strength as it tracks from Texas to Ohio. As it lumbers along, it will tap copious amounts of Gulf of Mexico moisture and release it through heavy rain and locally intense thunderstorms.

Risk of flooding possible in more than a dozen states

A large area where 4-8 inches of rain is likely to fall exists which includes northeastern Texas, central and northern Louisiana, central and southern Arkansas and much of Mississippi. This zone has an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 12 inches.

"The amount of rain forecast to fall is equal to or greater than an entire month's worth and will pour down in just three to four days," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

For example, the seasonal average rainfall for April in Shreveport, Louisiana, is 5.19 inches. For Jackson, Mississippi, it is 5.84 inches. Both locations and many others could reach or exceed those levels before the end of this week.

Even outside the 4-to-8-inch rainfall zone, the area where 2-4 inches of rain will fall with locally higher amounts is huge, extending from central Texas to southern Indiana, southwestern Ohio, central Kentucky, the western parts of the Carolinas, western Georgia and much of the central Gulf Coast.

The major cities with the potential to experience flash flooding, in addition to those already mentioned, include Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati; New Orleans; Houston and Atlanta. Street and highway flooding are likely, and catch basins will fill with runoff.

Much of the area where the heaviest rain will pour down is free of significant drought, with a few exceptions.

Due to frequent storms this winter, Mississippi and Louisiana have experienced a dramatic turnaround from extreme to exceptional drought last autumn. This means that once the rains intensify, runoff will escalate quickly with surges on small streams and secondary rivers.

As of Monday, most secondary rivers in the South Central states, such as the Sabine and Trinity rivers in Texas, were receding following rains in prior weeks. These rivers will likely experience a new and significant rise this week, with moderate flooding possibly occurring in some cases. However, due to prior rainfall, high water surges continue to work downstream in the larger rivers, such as the Ohio and Mississippi. It may take a few weeks until these largest waterways respond to this week's rainfall. For the next few months, no low water level problems for tug boat and barge traffic are anticipated on the Mississippi and the Ohio.

A barge moves on the Mississippi River, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, near Cairo, Ill. During the summer and autumn of 2023, parts of the Mississippi River dipped to historic lows after drought conditions persisted. River levels have trended higher during the winter and spring of 2024. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Storm to trigger severe weather, including a tornado risk

The same storm system will trigger severe weather in South Central states.

Each day through Thursday, all modes of severe weather are possible, ranging from high winds and hail to tornadoes and even waterspouts near the Gulf Coast.

Into Monday night, the main threat of severe weather will extend from western and central Texas northeastward to eastern Oklahoma, central Arkansas, western Mississippi and central Louisiana. The threat of tornadoes and storms with large hail may be greatest near Interstate 20 for a time Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the severe weather threat will crawl eastward over the South Central states. The main threat zone will extend from central and north-central Texas to central Mississippi, central Arkansas and southern Louisiana.

Dallas and Shreveport will be in the severe weather threat area right through Tuesday night.

Conditions on Tuesday afternoon and evening could allow multiple and possibly strong tornadoes to form in parts of northeastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander Duffus said.

By midweek, the risk of severe weather will begin to shift eastward across the Southern states.

On Wednesday, the risk of severe weather will extend from near the Texas and Louisiana border eastward to central Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The risk of severe weather will also reach into the area from northeastern Arkansas and western and middle Tennessee.

The scope of the severe weather will extend to the Carolina coast on Thursday and may reach into parts of the mid-Atlantic.

"While tornadoes are possible each day through Wednesday, a narrow strip along the Atlantic coast may be favorable for the formation of tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Another pocket of severe weather may also be possible in parts of the Midwest on Thursday.

