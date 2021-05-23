21 ultra-marathon runners killed by extreme weather in China
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 23, 2021 10:57 AM EDT
Freezing rain, hail and high winds killed 21 ultra-marathon runners, including two of China's elite marathon athletes, during a 62-mile cross-country mountain race in northwest China, local officials reported on Sunday.
“A front moved through the area and that could of caused those strong winds and hail to happen,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Robert Richards said.
The extreme weather struck Saturday afternoon in a high-altitude section of the race held in theYellow River Stone Forest in northwest Gansu province, Yahoo reported.
"In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped," Baiyin City Mayor Zhang Xuchen said.
There were a total of 172 participants in the race, the other 151 have been rescued and are now safe, according to official news agency Xinhua.
Some of the runners suffered from hypothermia, and Zhang said earlier that eight people were being treated for minor injuries and were in stable condition, Xinhua reported.
"My whole body was soaked through, including my shoes and socks. I couldn't stand up straight because of the wind, I was very worried I'd be blown over. The cold became more and more unbearable," one survivor was quoted as saying in local media.
Marathon organizers dispatched a massive rescue team with more than 1,200 rescuers assisted by thermal-imaging drones, radar detectors and demolition equipment after receiving messages for help from the participants, according to Reuters.
At around 2 p.m. local time, weather conditions worsened and the race was called off, Zhang said.
The deaths have sparked public outrage over the lack of contingency planning.
"As the event's organiser, we feel a deep sense of guilt and self-blame, express our deep mourning for the victims and deep condolences to their families and the injured runners," Zhang said.
“The weather appears to be dry for the next few days there,” Richards said.
