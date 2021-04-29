Extreme weather leaves city looking like winter wonderland on 80-degree day
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 29, 2021 3:11 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 29, 2021 3:22 PM EDT
A hailstorm led to severe flooding that submerged the streets of Wenshan, China, in icy water on April 28.
A city in southwestern China looked like it had been transported from its place near the country's border with Vietnam and dropped into the Arctic Ocean on Wednesday after a massive hailstorm bombarded the city and turned roadways into icy rivers. The high temperature reached 81 degrees on Wednesday, but the extreme weather that broke out left parts of the city looking like mid-winter.
Showers and thunderstorms that developed across southern China on Wednesday brought occasional downpours and hail to Wenshan City.
Rainfall totals of 0.75-1.25 inches were common across the southern portion of the Yunnan Province with even higher totals likely in the mountains.
Cars became stuck in icy floodwaters in Wenshan, China, on April 28, 2021. (Newsflare via Reuters)
This amount of rain combined with the runoff from the rugged terrain just south of the city caused floodwaters to inundate the streets, reaching as high as 2-3 feet (0.5-1.0 m) in some locations.
Video emerging from the submerged city showed motorists daring to drive through the floodwaters and sending out hail-covered waves that knock over motorized scooters. Stranded drivers and pedestrians could also be seen waiting to the rescued by firefighters on boats.
Firefighters traveled around the city by boat to rescue stranded motorists and anyone trapped in their homes.
In addition to flash flooding, the storm also produced enough hail to turn the city into a winter wonderland. Hail could be seen floating at the top of floodwaters.
Even though the high temperature for the day made it to 81 in Wenshan City, just below the average high of 83 for this time of year, aerial footage depicted a scene reminiscent of a snowy winter day.
Accumulations of several inches of hail were recorded in areas without floodwaters. The hail reached over the ankle of an official trying to walk over one of these piles.
While some cars were submerged in water, others had to be dug out from piles of heavy hail that had accumulated. Local officials implemented emergency plans to help remove floodwaters, Newsflare reported.
As recovery efforts continue, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Yunnan Province on Friday and Friday night and can linger over the area into the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.
