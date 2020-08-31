1-2 punch of adverse weather unfolding for south-central US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 31, 2020 7:05 AM
Shocking footage captured in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura shows the devastation left behind by the storm, which made landfall along the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
Following relatively quiet weather to end the weekend across much of the south-central United States, the region is in the midst of multiple days of adverse weather to begin the week.
While many may have breathed a sigh of relief due to lack of severe weather on Sunday, that respite was short-lived. Severe thunderstorms will took aim at portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Monday afternoon through Monday night as a cold front edged into the area.
Activity ramped up Monday afternoon as some sunshine and subsequent daytime heating acted to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of the slowly approaching cold front.
In Texas, damaging wind gusts were the primary impact from Monday's severe weather. A station near Colorado City, Texas, recorded a wind gust of nearly 70 mph late Monday afternoon, while high winds in Snyder, Texas, damaged a barn.
In Oklahoma, there were multiple reports of hail stones up to 2.00 inches in diameter, or "hen-egg-sized," in the evening. Overnight, a line of storms in southeastern Oklahoma produced multiple tornado-warned cells.
A snapshot of weather warnings from Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 1:00 a.m. CDT shows tornado warnings (red), flash flood warnings (lime green), severe thunderstorm watches (yellow) and flash flood watches (pea green) in effect at the time in Oklahoma. Photo/AccuWeather
The front responsible for Monday's activity will slow to a halt and become stationary on Tuesday. This stationary front will allow heavy storm activity to continue for the south-central U.S. through Wednesday.
Rather than damaging wind gusts or large hail, the most widespread threat on Tuesday and Wednesday will take the form of flooding rainfall.
"Tuesday into Wednesday, we are concerned about very heavy rainfall and flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. "We expect additional thunderstorm clusters to develop and more than one could move over the same areas impacted on Monday."
The largest threat associated with heavy rainfall is flash flooding. Tuesday through Wednesday, flash flooding will be most likely over portions of northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and southern Missouri.
"Several inches of rain could fall in a relatively short period of time," Doll added. "If this happens, the ground will not be able to absorb it fast enough and storm drainage systems will become overwhelmed."
Ponding and even outright flooding can develop on roadways very quickly for locations caught under the heaviest downpours through Wednesday. Travelers, including those on portions of interstates 20, 35 and 40, should remain vigilant for rapidly changing conditions and never drive through flooded roadways.
A separate severe event will develop across portions of western and central Texas on Tuesday. Areas from Amarillo to just northwest of San Antonio can expect feisty storms Tuesday into Tuesday night. The main impacts anticipated from this severe threat will be flash flooding and damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.
The stationary front will likely remain draped over portions of the southern Plains and western Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. Meaning, unsettled weather and drenching thunderstorms will remain in place over these weather-weary areas into midweek.
