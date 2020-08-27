Weather News
What was it like to ride out the storm? Hurricane Laura survivors who didn't evacuate tell their stories
While many evacuated ahead of the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana, a handful of the residents who stayed shared their stories with AccuWeather.
Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind
Forecasters expect Laura to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to hitting the eastern United States, but are not ruling out the possibility that it could restrengthen again over the Atlantic.
Disaster unfolds in Louisiana after direct hit by Hurricane Laura
Laura, packing 150-mph winds at the time of landfall, was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Louisiana. On Thursday, at least six deaths were blamed on the storm and a massive chemical fire had broken out.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Hospital wedding held for COVID-19 patient on life-support
A 42-year-old man had to postpone his wedding after coming down with the coronavirus, but hospital staff made sure the wedding happened, and what's happened since -- well, it's the story you need right now.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Tour tornado-destroyed railroad bridge
On the morning of July 21, 2003, the Kinzua Bridge Viaduct stood 301 feet tall over a creek in northwestern Pennsylvania. By the end of the day, this steel railroad bridge was reduced to ruins by a tornado.
News / Weather Forecasts
Heat, humidity and thunderstorms to plague area of Gulf Coast ravaged by Laura
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 28, 2020 7:05 AM
Drone footage captured over Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Aug. 27, shows extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura, blasting the area with powerful winds as a Cat-4 hurricane along the coast.
As people begin the long process of cleaning up the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Laura, the weather will not be ideal. Even though the weather will pale in comparison to Laura, several factors will make cleanup efforts difficult.
"Low-level moisture will continue to stream across the Gulf Coast this weekend, while a few disturbances at the jet stream level of the atmosphere will allow the weather for the areas hardest hit by Laura to remain unsettled through this weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible each day into early next week."
Some areas will stay drier than others, given the typical spotty nature of summertime showers and thunderstorms. However, even in the absence of additional rain, conditions will not be favorable for the cleanup and for those returning after evacuating.
"The air mass over much of the Gulf Coast will remain rather humid and sticky through at least the weekend as evacuated residents are allowed to return to their homes," Gilbert said. "To complicate matters for cleanup crews, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to trend 10-12 degrees Fahrenheit above the actual mercury reading during the hottest part of the day."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
With many areas expected to endure highs in the 90s, the high humidity will make it feel like it is well over 100 degrees.
Related:
"Those who must clean up damage to their property or surrounding areas will need to exercise caution by drinking plenty of water and allowing for frequent breaks to prevent heat-related illness," Gilbert cautioned.
Even in areas where damage was minimal, many locations are without power. Therefore, the heat and humidity will make it uncomfortable in the absence of air conditioning. With temperatures during the nights only falling into the 70s, this will offer little opportunity for homes to cool off overnight. September typically continuing to be a warm month in this part of the country combined with the fact that power will be out for weeks in some places will make for a rough stretch of time for residents.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo