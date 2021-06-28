Patio rugs that'll transform your outdoor space
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 5:28 PM EDT
Whoever said rugs are just for inside the home clearly hasn't spent enough time relaxing in the backyard when the sun is out, breathing in that refreshing scent of plants and the warm summer breeze.
Outdoor patio rugs are designed to withstand mild weather conditions, such as light rainfall or afternoon sun on a hot summer's day.
They're a great way to add more personality to your patio space, whether it's underneath a wooden dining table or wicker lounging set. Not only can they modernise your space, they're super comfortable for your pets and children to play on.
We've gathered a great range of outdoor patio rugs that will transform and compliment your backyard space.
Patio Mats 9x12 Reversible RV Outdoor Patio Mat, Camping Mat, Classic Leaf, Green
Walmart
$49.97
Whether it's to take with you on your RV road trip, to place underneath your dining table, or by your outdoor lounging set, this 9x12 reversible outdoor patio mat comes in a wide range of designs so you can find the perfect style to match your exterior design.
nuLOOM Outdoor Alexis Rug Area Rug
Walmart
$67.09
The nuLoom Alexis outdoor area rug features a simplistic modern striped pattern that looks great with wicker outdoor furniture. Choose between black and blue stripes, and the various sizes available.
Laub Oriental Sand/Charcoal Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$31.99,
$59.00
This oriental sand rug with a charcoal border is a classy touch and suits backyards with a more bohemian or minimalist design. Not only does it look great in the sun with the warm sandy tones that remind you of the beach, but it's made in Egypt, too.
Broadus Floral Green/Blue/Orange Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
$46.99,
$99.00
If you're looking for something a bit more out there, then this bold floral pattern comes in a range of green, blue and orange tones that are guaranteed to get the attention of your guests. The complex design works great with more undertoned outdoor furniture to treat it as a feature of your patio space.
Outdoor Filifera Palm Green Rug
Ruggable
$219.00
Transform your patio into the ultimate haven with this outdoor Filifera Palm rug. Taking direct inspiration from the palm trees that line the coast of California, you'll feel like you're sitting on the beachfront.
