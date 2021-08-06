Best products to keep your yard pest free
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:45 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
The warm and humid seasons are notorious for insects and unwanted pests bugging you, especially as these are the months we find ourselves going out more, having BBQs, going camping, or playing sports.
At the beginning of summer, it doesn't take long for us to be reminded that it's time to buy some pest protectant products, whether it's a bug bite or just irritation of flies swarming around your food as you're trying to enjoy al fresco.
Whether it's squirrels digging holes in your perfectly landscaped yard, insects flying around your dining table, or mosquitos or midges nipping at your legs when you go camping, we've gathered pest protection products you'll need this summer to keep those bugs at bay.
Cutter Backwoods High D.E.E.T Insect Repellent - Mosquito Protection
Walmart
$10.54
The Cutter Backwoods High D.E.E.T Insect Repellent comes as a value pack, which is great to have one in your glove box for when you're on the road, and one in your home. It repels mosquitoes for up to 10 hours as the formula contains 2t percent D.E.E.T. Plus, it won't sweat off, so you can use it when you're doing gardening or sports. It's effective against mosquitoes, ticks, gnats biting flies, chiggers, and fleas.
Buy it here
BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repeller - For Rodent Spider Roach Squirrel [2-Pack]
Walmart
$19.99
BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repeller is powered by 110 - 240Vs and has a rated frequency of approximately 50/60 Hz. It has an area coverage of 1100 ft2, which is enough for the commonly used spaces in the average size home, as it has the ability to go through walls. Not only is it an easy one-time solution to get rid of pests, but it has proven fast results in 7 to 28 days.
Buy it here
Repellent Bird,EECOO Rotating Head Owl Decoy Protection Repellent Bird Pest Scarer Scarecrow Garden Decoy Pest
Walmart
$27.86,
$32.86
This repellent bird acts like a scarecrow for larger pests, using sound and its moving head. Place near your outdoor plants or vegetable beds and this owl figure will prevent squirrels from ruining your garden.
Buy it here
Fixturedisplays® Non-Toxic Bug Zapper LED Mosquito Killer Insect Trap Pest Repeller For Home, Indoor, Bedroom, Kitchen Use 18605
Wayfair
$13.65,
$34.99
Insects tend to gather in porches, patios, or near food, and believe you me, nothing is worse than having a swarm of bugs land on your food you spent hours preparing. This non-toxic bug zapper uses LED to exterminate mosquitos and can be placed under your canopy or above your outdoor dining table.
Buy it here
Solar Ultrasonic Animal Repeller
Wayfair
$11.99,
$25.99
If mice, rodents, or other unwanted pests are common visitors to your backyard, this solar powered ultrasonic animal repeller will make them feel unwelcome. Designed with corrosion-proof aluminum spikes that you stick into your gardens borders.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Best products to keep your yard pest free
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:45 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
The warm and humid seasons are notorious for insects and unwanted pests bugging you, especially as these are the months we find ourselves going out more, having BBQs, going camping, or playing sports.
At the beginning of summer, it doesn't take long for us to be reminded that it's time to buy some pest protectant products, whether it's a bug bite or just irritation of flies swarming around your food as you're trying to enjoy al fresco.
Whether it's squirrels digging holes in your perfectly landscaped yard, insects flying around your dining table, or mosquitos or midges nipping at your legs when you go camping, we've gathered pest protection products you'll need this summer to keep those bugs at bay.
Cutter Backwoods High D.E.E.T Insect Repellent - Mosquito Protection
Cutter Backwoods High D.E.E.T Insect Repellent - Mosquito Protection
$10.54
The Cutter Backwoods High D.E.E.T Insect Repellent comes as a value pack, which is great to have one in your glove box for when you're on the road, and one in your home. It repels mosquitoes for up to 10 hours as the formula contains 2t percent D.E.E.T. Plus, it won't sweat off, so you can use it when you're doing gardening or sports. It's effective against mosquitoes, ticks, gnats biting flies, chiggers, and fleas.
Buy it here
BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repeller - For Rodent Spider Roach Squirrel [2-Pack]
BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repeller - For Rodent Spider Roach Squirrel [2-Pack]
$19.99
BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repeller is powered by 110 - 240Vs and has a rated frequency of approximately 50/60 Hz. It has an area coverage of 1100 ft2, which is enough for the commonly used spaces in the average size home, as it has the ability to go through walls. Not only is it an easy one-time solution to get rid of pests, but it has proven fast results in 7 to 28 days.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER:
EECOO Rotating Head Owl Decoy Protection Repellent Bird
Repellent Bird,EECOO Rotating Head Owl Decoy Protection Repellent Bird Pest Scarer Scarecrow Garden Decoy Pest
$27.86,
$32.86
This repellent bird acts like a scarecrow for larger pests, using sound and its moving head. Place near your outdoor plants or vegetable beds and this owl figure will prevent squirrels from ruining your garden.
Buy it here
Fixturedisplays Non-Toxic Bug Zapper LED Mosquito Killer Insect Trap Pest Repeller
Fixturedisplays® Non-Toxic Bug Zapper LED Mosquito Killer Insect Trap Pest Repeller For Home, Indoor, Bedroom, Kitchen Use 18605
$13.65,
$34.99
Insects tend to gather in porches, patios, or near food, and believe you me, nothing is worse than having a swarm of bugs land on your food you spent hours preparing. This non-toxic bug zapper uses LED to exterminate mosquitos and can be placed under your canopy or above your outdoor dining table.
Buy it here
Solar Ultrasonic Animal and Pest Repeller
Solar Ultrasonic Animal Repeller
$11.99,
$25.99
If mice, rodents, or other unwanted pests are common visitors to your backyard, this solar powered ultrasonic animal repeller will make them feel unwelcome. Designed with corrosion-proof aluminum spikes that you stick into your gardens borders.
Buy it hereReport a Typo