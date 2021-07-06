Everything you need for a successful backyard camping trip
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 2:17 PM EDT
Backyard camping is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but with the security of being in your comfort zone, especially if you're with young children.
You can stash away your mobile phones, tablets and gadgets inside your home -- switch off from your daily responsibilities and spend time bonding with your family.
For many, this is a great practical foundation before heading out to the actual wilderness or campsite, where you're slightly more exposed to things going wrong.
So, whether you're a family of four practicing before you head out on an exhibition, or just want to experience camping outside and hearing the beautiful sounds of nature to sing you to sleep, we've gathered a great selection of camping gear, tents, camping chairs, and bonfire stoves to help you create some fond memories.
Ozark Trail 6-Person Dark Rest Instant Cabin Tent
$125.00
Ozark's Trail 6-person tent measures 10 feet x 9 feet and is a great size for medium-sized families. It takes just 60 seconds to set up, which means you can enjoy your backyard space for activities and prop it up at the end of the night. There are three built-in windows and it features a skylight with ceiling panels. And, in case it rains and you're brave enough to hold out, it includes a rainfly with factory-sealed seams.
Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Tent Combo
$169.00
This set is the perfect foundation on which to build your camping gear. With 22 pieces, including a 4-person camping tent, 1 gear loft, 8 steel tent stakes, 2 sleeping bags, 2 pillows, 2 foam sleeping pads, 2 chairs, 2 dry bags, 1 lantern, and 1 carry-all bag. The tent's dimensions are 9' L x 7' W x 52" H, and its free-standing design makes it easy to assemble.
SOLO STOVE
Bonfire
$254.99,
$349.99
It's not quite the full camping experience until you have a bonfire to sit around. Due to the 360-degree airflow design, this Solo Stove is great for backyard camping as there is far less smoke compared to a normal campfire. It weighs 20 pounds so you can take it back into the house once you're finished. And it can burn logs up to 16 inches long.
Fillo Luxury Camping Pillow
$50.00
This luxurious camping pillow packs remarkably small in an integrated stuff sack -- which is the size of a grapefruit. It takes a matter of seconds to inflate the 3-inch I-beam baffled air cell, and is made with an ultra-soft luxurious foam, and has a soft microsuede or jersey texture, depending on whether you use the removable cover.
Quasar 3D Insulated Regular
$150.00
Nemo's Quasar 3D Insulated Regular is made with Primaloft post-consumer recycled insulation suitable for all three-season. With comfort as its highest priority, the proprietary Laylow valve lets you fine-tune the firmness of the pad so you can find the perfect balance for the way you sleep. It's made from a durable 30D polyester ripstop that resists tears and abrasions.
Ozark Trail Oversized Mesh Chair with Cooler, Black, Adult
$19.97
This trustworthy and affordable mesh chair from Ozark holds up to 400 pounds. It features a built-in insulated armrest cooler that can hold up to 3 cans. And if it starts to rain, slot your umbrella into the built-in universal umbrella holder.
