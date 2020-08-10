Weather News
Derecho leaves trail of destruction in Iowa before racing toward Chicago
A weather phenomenon sometimes called an "inland hurricane" caused significant damage and wind gusts over 100 mph across part of the central U.S. on Monday.
Road trip car essentials to keep everyone sane for the duration of the journey
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Road tripping can be a fun and adventurous way to get from point A to point B while still exploring different parts of the country you might've not known existed. Plus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, road tripping can be a safer alternative to flying. Want to ensure that your next road trip is a good one? Here are six must-haves that will help keep you and your adventure-buddies sane the next time you hit the road:
1. Igloo 5-gallon heavy-duty beverage cooler
Photo credit: walmart.com
It is important to stay hydrated while on long trips, especially if you're traveling during the summer. The Igloo 5-gallon Heavy Duty Beverage Cooler is a good item to keep in the trunk of your car, as it can hold a lot of water and you and your friends or kids can re-fill your bottles throughout the day, without the need of making additional pit stops or wasting any plastic.
Buy it here.
2. Belkin MIXIT↑ 3-foot aux cable
Photo credit: gettyimages.com
Music makes everything better. With the Belkin Aux Cable you can still sing along to your favorite tunes, even if your car doesn't have a Bluetooth connection.
Buy it here.
3. Portable car diffuser
Photo credits: kumioils.com
Being stuck in a car for hours can be draining. Want to keep your car smelling fresh for hours? Pick up the Kumi Oils Portable Car Diffuser for a refreshing, relaxing scent that will help lift your mood while you hit the road.
Buy it here.
4. Travelmate memory foam neck pillow
Photo credit: amazon.com
Tired after hours of driving? We've all been there. The Travelmate Memory Foam Neck Pillow will help you relax and rest your neck -- relieving you from all the stress created by driving. It's also to good to use for a tired driver who wants to take a snooze while someone else takes the wheel.
Buy it here.
5. Phone mount
Photo credit: amazon.com
Whether you are traveling solo or with friends and family, it is always convenient to have a phone mount so you can easily keep an eye on your phone's GPS and make sure you don't get lost.
Buy it here.
6. Rubbermaid Extreme 5-day ice chest -- with wheels!
Photo credit: amazon.com
Snacks are essential for road trips. However, it can be hard to keep them fresh and cool for hours. This is when the Rubbermaid cooler comes in to save the day, as it can keep your snacks fresh for up to five days so you don't have to worry about them going bad.
Buy it here.
<strong>OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER</strong>: