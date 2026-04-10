Typhoon Sinlaku poses a serious threat to Guam

Sinlaku could affect Guam as a major typhoon next week, causing significant damage and severe flooding.

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Typhoon Sinlaku, near the island of Chuuk Lagoon in the Federated States of Micronesia Saturday, is predicted to start heading northwest over the weekend, gain strength and move towards the island of Guam.

"This storm is a serious threat to the island of Guam,” AccuWeather International Meteorologist Tyler Roys warned. "Sinlaku will produce destructive winds and flooding rainfall, likely leading to power outages and structural damage," Roys added.

The storm has a good chance to reach the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale this weekend, and it could be near Category 4 strength as it passes near or just south of Guam early next week, Roys said.

When will the worst typhoon conditions hit Guam?

Conditions can begin deteriorating on Guam late Sunday, but the most dangerous period is likely to be Monday into Tuesday, when wind, rain and coastal impacts peak. Even if the track shifts a little north or south, Guam remains at risk for typhoon conditions. Small track changes will matter locally, but they will not eliminate the threat, Roys said.

Rough surf and dangerous rip currents are likely to build before the storm’s closest approach, so coastal hazards may arrive before the worst of the wind and rain.

“Flash flooding could become a major issue on Guam because Sinlaku may deliver heavy rain in a short time, and saturated ground can also raise the risk of mudslides," Roys said.

The tugboat USS Ketchikan is viewed 17 December in Guam after it was separated from its moor and run aground as a result of Typhoon Paka. Paka hit the island Dec. 16, 1997, with average sustained winds of 175 mph. Most of the island's residents were left without power and water. Guam Gov. Carl Gutierrez estimates the damage at over $200 million. (AFP PHOTO/U.S. Navy Photo/Rick NAYSTATT via Getty Images)

The storm will continue to track west-northwest over the Philippine Sea early next week before an eventual turn to the north, then northeast late next week. A northeastward acceleration is likely next weekend. The forecast track will keep the developing storm well east of the Philippines and south of Japan, but it may impact Japan's Volcano Islands next weekend.

How unusual is a typhoon in Guam in April?

Historically, Guam's typhoon season runs from June to November, but the island can be affected by tropical storms at any time of year.

"You have to go back to Super Typhoon Andy in 1989 for the last Category 3 hurricane equivalent or stronger typhoon to pass near Guam during the month of April," Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.

"The outer bands of Kujira in 2003 and Isa in 1997 brushed Guam, but the storms were well-removed from the island," he added.