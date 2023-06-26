Tropical Rainstorm Cindy to sideswipe Bermuda, strike Atlantic Canada this week

AccuWeather forecasters say what’s left of Cindy could bring notable impacts to Bermuda and Atlantic Canada this week. Meanwhile, the first named storm of the 2023 East Pacific season could develop in a matter of days.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is well underway, with three named storms developing in less than a month, and AccuWeather meteorologists say more impacts are in the forecast this week. Meanwhile, the first named tropical systems of the year could spawn in the East Pacific Ocean.

The most recent tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin was Cindy, which became the third named tropical system since the start of the season when it developed late on Thursday, June 22.

Currently designated as a tropical rainstorm by AccuWeather, Cindy was located over the open waters of the Atlantic, centered more than 600 miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda on Monday morning. At peak wind intensity, Cindy was a tropical storm with wind gusts of 60 mph. The storm has since lost wind intensity.

Even though Cindy's circulation and associated rainfall remained well away from land on Monday, the tropical system could still bring impacts to North America later this week.

The above satellite image shows Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday, June 23, 2023 as it churned across the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo/CIRRA/RAMMB)

"Up to this point, Cindy has largely been a non-factor in terms of overall impacts to land. However, that is expected to change in the later stages of this week into the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track Cindy and expect the storm to turn northward early this week due to an approaching cold front that was bringing severe weather to the East Coast on Monday.

Tropical Rainstorm Cindy is first expected to track near the islands of Bermuda around the middle of the week. The exact track and timing of Cindy’s approach will depend on a number of factors, including how quickly the front along the East Coast moves out over the Atlantic Ocean.

"As of late, the tropical moisture associated with Cindy has been pulled to the northeast of the storm. Should this trend continue, the track of Cindy, in relation to Bermuda will determine how much rain the islands end up getting," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The current Cindy Eye Path® takes the center of the storm just to the west of Bermuda, increasing the chances for heavier rainfall. AccuWeather meteorologist are forecasting 1-2 inches of rain for the islands.

Douty also warned that should Cindy track farther to the east, with the center of the storm passing east of Bermuda, the heaviest rain may end up well east of the islands, with Bermuda missing out on Cindy's heaviest rain.

Cindy to set course for Atlantic Canada

Beyond Bermuda, the rainstorm’s potential impacts in Atlantic Canada were becoming clearer to AccuWeather forecasters on Monday afternoon.

The tropical rainstorm is expected to approach eastern parts of Nova Scotia late this week or during the weekend, bringing with it rounds of heavy, tropical rainfall.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1–2 inches are expected across New Brunswick, most of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to Newfoundland and eastern Quebec. The highest rainfall totals, of about 2–4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches, will be likely near and just east of Cindy's center at landfall.

Cindy's exact forward speed may prove to be a major factor in determining when the heaviest rain arrives in Atlantic Canada and how long it sticks around. This may ultimately impact the amount of rain the area receives.

Some gusty winds are possible as Cindy approaches land, particularly along coastal locations east of the storm's center. Rough seas and surf should also be anticipated late this week and through the weekend across Atlantic Canada.

Across the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, the atmospheric conditions that allowed storms like Cindy and Bret to strengthen over the last week have completely changed.

While the waters will remain warm in the basin, the strong wind shear that helped cause Cindy to lose wind intensity and displace the storm’s rainfall is likely to persist. This combination is likely to prevent the formation of any new named storms across the Atlantic this week, which is typical for this time of year.

East Pacific could have the basin's first named storm of the season

Unlike in the Atlantic, the East Pacific has not had any named storms so far this year. However, the ocean waters to the south and west of Mexico may come to life this week with a burst of tropical development.

"The Eastern Pacific has been quiet to start the season, but tropical development is expected as we approach July, with two tropical waves being monitored for potential development," Thornton said.

The East Pacific hurricane annually begins on May 15, several weeks ahead of the Atlantic season which officially gets underway on June 1. But thus far, the basin has been quiet in terms of tropical activity.

Wednesday or Thursday look like the most likely days for a tropical system to develop, with a second storm possibly arriving later in the week. The first two names on the list forecasters are using to name storms in the East Pacific this year are Adrian and Beatriz.

Given the atmospheric pattern across the East Pacific, the first tropical feature, if it develops, is unlikely to impact land directly. As any tropical system moves westward, it will move farther away from Mexico and Central America.

"The second zone of interest is currently slightly less likely to develop, but this feature could be of more importance to residents of southern Mexico because there are strong indications that this storm would remain closer to the coast," Thornton explained.

In addition to the risks of strong rip currents and rough seas on the southern coast of Mexico, some outer rain bands may be able to reach land, making heavy downpours possible for cities like Puerto Escondido and Acapulco.

