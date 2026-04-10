Super Typhoon Sinlaku strongest this year, to strike islands

Typhoon Sinlaku will cause significant damage and severe flooding to Guam and the Northern Mariana islands this week.

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Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a Category 4 Saffir-Simpson-equivalent storm, will track northwest and maintain intensity into Tuesday, passing near the islands of Tinian and Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands later Tuesday or Tuesday night, local time. It is the strongest typhoon so far this year, making it the strongest storm in the world so far in 2026.

The storm will bring heavy rain, destructive winds and coastal inundation to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands from Monday night into Thursday, local time. Power outages, structural damage and life-threatening flooding are likely. The greatest impacts, including prolonged power outages, are likely to occur on the islands of Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

Due to this, Sinlaku will be a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale. Rain and wind will ease from Saipan to Guam later Thursday, local time, while heavy rain and strong winds persist into Friday from the island of Pagan on northward. Sinlaku will eventually to pass east of Japan's Volcano Islands later Friday and Saturday, local time, before moving into the open northwestern Pacific.

The tugboat USS Ketchikan is viewed 17 December in Guam after it was separated from its moor and run aground as a result of Typhoon Paka. Paka hit the island Dec. 16, 1997, with average sustained winds of 175 mph. Most of the island's residents were left without power and water. Guam Gov. Carl Gutierrez estimates the damage at over $200 million. (AFP PHOTO/U.S. Navy Photo/Rick NAYSTATT via Getty Images)

Sinlaku is expected to lose wind intensity starting Wednesday with a turn toward the north expected on Thursday, local time. A northeastward turn is anticipated Friday followed by acceleration toward the northeast this weekend.

Rough surf and dangerous rip currents are likely to build before the storm’s closest approach, so coastal hazards may arrive before the worst of the wind and rain.

“Flash flooding could become a major issue on Guam because Sinlaku may deliver heavy rain in a short time, and saturated ground can also raise the risk of mudslides," Roys said.

How unusual is a typhoon in Guam in April?

Historically, Guam's typhoon season runs from June to November, but the island can be affected by tropical storms at any time of year. The last strong typhoon to impact Guam was Bolaven on October 10, 2023. Typhoon Bolaven caused flooded roads in Guam and downed trees in Saipan.

"You have to go back to Super Typhoon Andy in 1989 for the last Category 3 hurricane equivalent or stronger typhoon to pass near Guam during the month of April," Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.

"The outer bands of Kujira in 2003 and Isa in 1997 brushed Guam, but the storms were well removed from the island," he added.