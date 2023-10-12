Powerhouse Typhoon Bolaven will impact Alaska and have downstream impacts on US

Typhoon Bolaven, by some measures the second most powerful storm the planet has seen so far this year, could cause a ripple-effect in the atmosphere, resulting in profound impacts on the weather in the U.S. next week.

A typhoon the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane is bringing heavy rain and wind to Guam.

Typhoon Bolaven, churning across the western Pacific, has its sights set on southern Alaska where impacts can begin this weekend, according to AccuWeather hurricane experts. After that, the storm could help trigger a pattern change and additional storminess downstream in the U.S. later next week.

While it is expected to lose wind intensity from its current status as a violent typhoon, Bolaven will still pack a punch as it approaches the 49th state as early as Sunday, bringing impacts of rain, wind, rough seas, and even interior snow. It will join forces with several other storms swirling in the Gulf of Alaska, a marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean to the south of the state.

The sheer size and power of Bolaven could even force a change in the weather all across North America later next week, resulting in extreme temperatures and an uptick in storminess on either end of the contiguous U.S., AccuWeather's long-range forecasting experts warn.

Typhoon Bolaven, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite on late Thursday evening, local time, Oct. 12, 2023.

As of Thursday night, local time, Bolaven was spinning several hundred miles to the north of the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in the western Pacific Ocean, packing maximum sustained winds equivalent to that of at least a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (SSHWS). This means maximum sustained winds were at least 130 mph (210 km/h), making it a violent typhoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Some satellites in recent days estimated the strength of the typhoon to be at Category 5 levels on the SSHWS, with sustained winds of up to 180 mph (290 km/h) and gusts of 220 mph (355 km/h). This would make Bolaven the second-strongest storm on Earth this year, after Typhoon Mawar late last spring.

Even though it did not make any direct landfalls, Bolaven brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this week. A peak wind gust of 68 mph (109 km/h) was measured on Saipan Island, while nearly 4 inches of rain (101 mm) fell on Agana, Guam, from Monday evening through Tuesday night.

The core of the typhoon has since moved away from the islands and will churn harmlessly across the vast open Pacific into the early part of the weekend.

"Typhoon Bolaven will turn northeastward into this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "An upper-level trough of low pressure passing through eastern Asia will guide the movement of the storm."

Despite being far away from land, Bolaven has wowed meteorologists and weather enthusiasts alike on social media with its symmetrical buzzsaw appearance on satellite imagery and a well-defined, clear eye, which indicates a powerful tropical system.

On its expected final approach to the Aleutian Islands and southwestern Alaska later this weekend, Bolaven is forecast by AccuWeather to undergo a transition from a full-fledged tropical system to a tropical wind and rainstorm as it loses some overall wind intensity. This will bring little change regarding the expected severity of the impacts for the state.

"Despite becoming post-tropical, the storm could end up restrengthening by the early and middle part of the new week as it merges with at least one another storm in the Gulf of Alaska," Lundberg said. "This could potentially bring heavy rain and strong winds to areas from south-central Alaska to the Alaskan Panhandle."

Anchorage and Juneau, the largest and third largest cities by population respectively in the state, could see direct impacts next week, including a heavy, chilly rain that leads to flooding. Around Juneau, and along the south-central coast, wind gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible. Farther inland over the mountains, heavy snow can fall.

In addition to waves pounding the southern Alaskan coast, the sprawling storm will also generate swells that reach all the way to the Pacific Northwest coast of the Lower 48 later next week.

All of the precipitation from what's left of Bolaven is expected to ride the jet stream into western Canada and steer well clear of the northwest U.S., but the massive footprint of the storm will have downstream effects on weather patterns across the lower 48 states, according to AccuWeather experts.

"In response to this storm, the jet stream will bulge northward into western Canada," added Lundberg. "This would translate into a period of warm, dry weather for much of the western U.S., beginning late next week."

The jet stream is essentially an atmospheric highway of strong winds located at the level where jets cruise. Winds in this high-speed river of air often reach 250 mph, helping to steer weather systems.

While the jet stream will dramatically shift toward the north in the western U.S., the opposite would be true in the East.

"A downstream dip in the jet stream would be expected over the Plains and Mississippi Valley," Lundberg explained.

This dip could portend a storm along the East Coast of the U.S. in the timeframe of Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22, according to Lundberg. This would mean yet another potentially stormy, rainy and windy weekend in the Northeast.

"It's a fascinating connect-the-dots type of pattern," said Lundberg. "What happens in another part of the world really does have an impact on what happens at home."

