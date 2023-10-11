Shocking changes coming: Rockies to endure dramatic temperature plunge, mountain snow

The first measurable snow is ahead for some in the Rockies, and there could be slippery travel in spots as a cross-country storm sweeps through the region this week.

Rain, thunderstorms and even some snow will be possible in part of the Plains and Rockies through midweek as a far-reaching storm tracks over the region.

A potent storm tracking across the Rockies this week will bring a dramatic drop in temperatures in its wake, and even accumulating snow, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The wintry weather behind the storm that is expected to impact the region from Wednesday night to Thursday night can affect travel in the region, leading to slippery conditions, reduced visibility and the formation of ice on some roads and sidewalks.

"The same storm bringing a major cooldown to the West Coast already this week is expected to trek across the rest of the country into the weekend, bringing a range of impacts including rain and even some snow in the higher elevations of the Rockies," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

Temperatures to plummet across the Rockies

Many will experience weather whiplash across the Rockies, as dramatic temperature plunges can occur into the late week as cold air is ushered in behind the storm.

Temperatures across Colorado and Wyoming have averaged around 2 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages so far in October. Denver recorded a high temperature of 80 degrees Tuesday, which was 12 degrees above the historical average for the date.

Over the next few days, temperatures will continue on a downward trend. By Thursday, cooler air combining with clouds and precipitation will keep high temperatures across the region in the 40s and 50s, with some locations experiencing highs just in the 30s, according to the AccuWeather forecast. Nighttime low temperatures will dramatically drop as well over the next few days. Lows can dip into the 20s and 30s into the weekend leading to icy spots on roads and sidewalks.

Forecasters say those with any outdoor plans through the late week should prepare for chilly conditions. Individuals are urged to bundle up and know the signs of hypothermia while spending time outdoors.

Snowy in the mountains

As cold air advances, rain will transition to snow across higher elevations of the Rockies from Wednesday night into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

For some in the Rockies, this will be the first measurable snow since this past April. Casper, Wyoming, for example, last experienced snow on April 15, when 1.3 inches of snow was recorded. Measurable snow is defined as at least 0.1 of an inch of accumulation.

Travel disruptions can occur across the region, and motorists are urged to be cautious of changing road conditions, especially through mountain passes.

"Those driving through the passes in Colorado through Thursday should leave extra travel time due to the potential for snowy and slippery roadways and reduced visibility," Travis said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say localized amounts of 6 inches or more of snow can occur in locations above 7,000 feet. Meanwhile, snow falling outside the higher terrain will mainly accumulate on non-paved surfaces.

As the storm continues to trek across the country, drenching rain and cooler air will spread into the Plains and Northeast late this week into the weekend, leading to the threat of severe weather, dangerous crosswinds and flooding.

