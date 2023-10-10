2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off

Pumpkin grower Travis Grienger’s pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Oct. 9.

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer's 2,749-pound pumpkin took the top spot at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and broke a world record in the process.

Travis Gienger claimed his third victory in the California competition with a pumpkin he named Michael Jordan. He previously won in 2022 with a 2,560-pound pumpkin named Maverick and in 2020 with a 2,350-pound gourd named Tiger King.

This world record 2,749-pound pumpkin raised by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, second from right, wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on October 9, 2023. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Gienger's previous pumpkins broke national records, but his latest effort took the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin from a 2,702-pounder grown by Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi in 2021.

Gienger said feeding and caring for Michael Jordan cost him about $15,000 since being planted April 10.

The grower said his $30,000 prize for winning the weigh-off will go toward growing his next pumpkin.

Gienger previously earned a Guinness World Records title when he carved his 2022 pumpkin into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.